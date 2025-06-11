The Mason Jar Trick For Adorable, Portable Cheesecake

Mason jar cheesecake works its way from the bottom of the jar, up. A simple no-bake crust is as easy as mixing graham cracker crumbs with melted butter. For the filling, you'll need heavy cream, cream cheese, sugar, and lemon juice. And this is where the beauty of the no-bake cheesecake comes in — there are no eggs to deal with (less mess and you can't overbeat them), and there's no precision baking or specialized kitchen instruments to bother with. The ingredients can be whisked together by hand or whipped with a hand mixer. For best cheesecake results, let your cream cheese warm to room temperature before you get started. And you can always whip the heavy cream first (into stiff peaks), then fold the other mixed ingredients in for a super fluffy, airy filling.

You could mix fresh berries, chocolate, or caramel into the cheesecake filling, or pour it into the jar as is and top it with the sweet additions of your choice. For chocolate lovers, these Mason jar cheesecakes go great with a rich and smooth chocolate mousse, chocolate ganache, or broken chocolate bars. Sliced, fresh strawberries or whole blueberries are obvious choices for fruity toppings, and can even be mixed with the chocolate of your choice. For a sweet and tangy topping, nothing beats lemon curd, and it's easier than you think to prepare — you can make lemon curd right in the microwave.

Once you're done, let the jars cool in the fridge for a couple hours or more. They'll last for at least a week and can be frozen for much longer. This Mason jar cheesecake trick is great for an impromptu picnic, to bring along for an after-school snack, or to simply sit back and relax with a sweet treat after a long day.