Why You Should Be Storing Leftover Wine In A Mason Jar

The aromas and flavors of wine are notoriously complex — your Pinot Noir may taste of cherries and raspberries, your Sauvignon Blanc may smell of freshly cut grass and citrus, and your Zinfandel may remind you of jam and spices. But if you've ever left an open bottle out just a little too long, you'll know that spoiled wine tends to abandon all of those pleasant dimensions in favor of an overwhelmingly bitter taste and vinegary scent. And unfortunately, "a little too long" has a remarkably brief definition in the world of wine. Depending on the variety, an open bottle can last as little as a day before it begins to lose its proper flavor and texture. If you (and maybe a friend or two) don't drain the bottle in one sitting, it may go entirely to waste before you have time to finish — unless, that is, you have a Mason jar on hand.

That's right — Mason jars aren't just for homemade pickles, perfectly layered salads, and trendy restaurants in 2015. It may not match a wine bottle in aesthetic elegance, but the humble Mason jar can help preserve your open wine's flavor and aroma for longer by limiting its exposure to oxygen. You'll just fill the jar as much as you can with wine, restricting how much air is trapped inside, and seal it shut with the airtight lid. In this new container, the wine can stay fresh for five days or more.