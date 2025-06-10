How Long Does Beer Last In A Growler Before Going Bad?

You'll get around five beers per growler, making the vessel a reasonable volume to split among friends. Sometimes, though, a drinking session gets delayed, or your brewery run is in advance, and you're keen to save some of the beer-drinking fun for another time. Like a bottle or can, the growler does give you a chance to hold off on drinking for several days — as long as you optimize storage.

First of all, make sure you use the right growler. With its simple appearance, it's tempting to just use any large vessel for beer storage. However, opt for a thick container — ideally made of glass, steel or ceramic — to ensure protection. It's best if the color is opaque, otherwise your beer could get lightstruck, meaning UV rays spoil the flavor and aroma. For this reason, you'll also want to keep your growler in a dim location until ready to open.

Furthermore, note that you need to prevent exposure to oxygen; otherwise all the carbonation will go flat. That means it's better to use a swing-top cap rather than a screw top, as it lends a better seal. And when you leave the brewery, just double check the container to guarantee it's properly closed. If you'd like to purchase beer straight from a tap but don't want to commit to the large size, consider going for a crowler versus a growler, which offers about half of the capacity. For sharing a fresh brew with friends, though, a growler delights.