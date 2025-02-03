What It Means If Your Beer Is 'Lightstruck'

Beer tends to be relatively shelf stable, but even the most robust stouts are prone to issues. From problems with oxidation to improper fermentation techniques, there's a lot that can go wrong in the brewing process, potentially destroying the delicate flavors and aromas in your favorite pint. One of the most unsavory issues of all is ending up with a funky, lightstruck beer.

Lightstruck is the technical term for a skunked beer. Beer can become lightstruck at any point in its lifespan after hops are added, so whether freshly brewed or basking in the backlight of a fridge, no beer is safe from this phenomenon. Simply put, you can't identify lighstruck beer based on its age, but rather on its aroma. This change happens when UV rays, whether from the sun or harsh grocery store fluorescents, react with compounds found in the hops of a beer. This natural process will turn the scent of a beer from refreshingly malty to undeniably funky. Unfortunately, trying hacks like adding a few sprinkles of salt won't save your brew. Once a beer turns lightstruck, it doesn't go back.

Lightstruck beer smells sulphuric, mimicking the aroma of a skunk's defensive spray (hence its "skunked" alter-ego.) While this can happen to any beer under the sun, it's most common in especially hoppy drinks, as these beers are chock-full of compounds that light can interact with and destroy.