How Many Beers Are In A Growler?

Though we commonly refer to a glass of beer as just "a beer," beer actually can be purchased in all kinds of sizes, each with a different and more specific name. You can find it in a pint, a yard, a keg, a growler — the list goes on. Though you've probably heard of the first three, the growler is slightly less common and is often seen at smaller craft breweries rather than sold at big grocery stores. But it's essentially just a container that holds 64 ounces of beer. Since one standard beer is 12 ounces, that means a growler holds a bit more than five beers.

Growlers are nice because they're easier to transport than kegs but hold much more beer than a standard pack you'd buy at the store. Plus, they're great for taking home beer from smaller breweries that might not offer their product in cans. They can be made from a few different materials, including ceramic and steel, though you'll commonly see them made from glass. You can also purchase a half-growler, which is referred to as a "howler."