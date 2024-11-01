How Many Beers Are In A Growler?
Though we commonly refer to a glass of beer as just "a beer," beer actually can be purchased in all kinds of sizes, each with a different and more specific name. You can find it in a pint, a yard, a keg, a growler — the list goes on. Though you've probably heard of the first three, the growler is slightly less common and is often seen at smaller craft breweries rather than sold at big grocery stores. But it's essentially just a container that holds 64 ounces of beer. Since one standard beer is 12 ounces, that means a growler holds a bit more than five beers.
Growlers are nice because they're easier to transport than kegs but hold much more beer than a standard pack you'd buy at the store. Plus, they're great for taking home beer from smaller breweries that might not offer their product in cans. They can be made from a few different materials, including ceramic and steel, though you'll commonly see them made from glass. You can also purchase a half-growler, which is referred to as a "howler."
Growlers are popular for transporting beer
Growlers have been around for ages, but the modern-day version is more closely associated with beer than any other liquid. The term "growler" sounds like a funny word but actually holds meaning. When liquid is transported in a growler, it moves around the container, which loosens some of the carbonation. The result is a slight growling noise that seeps through the cap, which is how many believe the growler name was born. Its invention was a more modern way to transport liquid compared to the jugs and buckets people used in the 1800s.
In the late 1980s, Otto Brothers Brewery in Wyoming popularized the growler for transporting beer without the use of bottles or cans. Slowly, the vessel caught on, and these days, it's become synonymous with beer. Once you fill a beer growler, it's best consumed within about seven days, though it could last for up to two weeks. In terms of beer storage, keep it in the refrigerator at all times, and try not to expose it to too much light.