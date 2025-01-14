What Makes A Crowler Different From A Growler When It Comes To Beer?

As craft beer continues to grow more popular, with more local breweries popping up around the U.S. and beyond, it makes sense that we're beginning to see more creative ways to package and sell beer. If you're buying some beer to-go from a brewery, they might ask if you want crowlers. Assuming you were planning to leave with some beer cans, what exactly is a crowler and does it share any relation to a beer growler?

It's similar, and the word "crowler" is short for "can growler." A crowler is essentially just a 32-ounce beer can, making it larger than both the standard 12-ounce can and the 16-ounce "tallboy" can often used for craft beers in grocery stores. Like any other can, it's aluminum and it's got a pull tab so you can pop it open and drink it, although it's hard to preserve that carbonation for long once you open it. Despite the similar name, it's very different from a growler, which is a 64-ounce jug made of glass or ceramic (or even metal) which can be refilled and resealed with an airtight cap. You might find a 32-ounce jug, which is sometimes called a half-growler or even a howler, but it's still more of a tiny keg than a beer can. Consider a 32-ounce can is a crowler instead.