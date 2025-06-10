This 2-Ingredient Ginger Ale Punch Makes The Dreamiest Summer Treat

These days, ginger ale might not have that much actual ginger in it, but that doesn't stop it from being a really solid mixer to add some spritz to many beverages. In Italy, you might see people adding ginger ale to red wine to elongate their drinks in a really easy and interesting way. But to come a little closer to home, you don't need Italian wine — or even any alcoholic beverage at all for that matter — to get in on the ginger ale action.

A ginger ale and sherbet punch might be just the drink you need for a sweet, fizzy, and refreshing summer afternoon boost. Made with only those two ingredients, this drink is not only easy, but it's also quite flavorful. Ginger ale is a unique soda that gives you sweetness on top of a more earthy ginger note, but both of those flavors are complemented by the creamy and fruity flavors of sherbet. You could think of it as a giant soda float, but the ability to serve this in a pitcher or bowl makes this a great party punch. Plus, you'll probably want more than just one glass after tasting this anyway.