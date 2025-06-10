This 2-Ingredient Ginger Ale Punch Makes The Dreamiest Summer Treat
These days, ginger ale might not have that much actual ginger in it, but that doesn't stop it from being a really solid mixer to add some spritz to many beverages. In Italy, you might see people adding ginger ale to red wine to elongate their drinks in a really easy and interesting way. But to come a little closer to home, you don't need Italian wine — or even any alcoholic beverage at all for that matter — to get in on the ginger ale action.
A ginger ale and sherbet punch might be just the drink you need for a sweet, fizzy, and refreshing summer afternoon boost. Made with only those two ingredients, this drink is not only easy, but it's also quite flavorful. Ginger ale is a unique soda that gives you sweetness on top of a more earthy ginger note, but both of those flavors are complemented by the creamy and fruity flavors of sherbet. You could think of it as a giant soda float, but the ability to serve this in a pitcher or bowl makes this a great party punch. Plus, you'll probably want more than just one glass after tasting this anyway.
Enhance your punch even more
It's safe to say that with only two ingredients, your choice of ginger ale and sherbet are going to make or break your punch. With this in mind, you want to make sure you're getting good ingredients. Where sherbet is concerned, whatever flavor you gravitate towards should be fine, but in doubt, raspberry and orange flavors seem to be quite popular. You'll also want to choose a quality ginger ale, with another possible choice being in making your own ginger ale substitute. You want something that won't get lost in the sherbet, but won't overpower it with ginger either.
You might think that this is where the customization ends, but this drink is also pretty welcoming to additions. For an easy way to boost the creaminess of your punch even more, keep some whipped cream on hand to top each glass as it's served. As well, no one says that you can't add more juices to the mix to make things even more "punchy." Pineapple juice is a fun way to add some added tartness and fruity flavor, and orange juice is another popular juice option for punches. With only two ingredients at its core, though, it'll be easy to try out different variations over the summer.