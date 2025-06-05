9 Hacks For Better-Tasting Chef Boyardee Pasta

Stuffed pastas like ravioli and tortellini are great ways to bulk up your soup because they add extra protein and heartiness. Use the Chef Boyardee ravioli pasta as the base for a flavorful soup that is easy to put together. Because the pasta is already cooked, you don't need a lot of time to let the ingredients finish up. Just 15 minutes should be enough for all of the flavors to meld.

You'll need extra broth and ingredients to punch things up. Italian sausage adds a lot of flavor, plus helps make the soup more substantial. Greens like spinach or kale should be added last so that they get just a little bit wilted but aren't cooked all the way down. But like other soups, you can use what you have on hand. A generous sprinkling of parmesan cheese over the top is the perfect finishing touch. Make sure to let the soup simmer on the stove to incorporate all of the ingredients.

You can make soup with just about any Chef Boyardee pasta, but the mini raviolis work especially well. They stay together and are the perfect size for scooping with a soup spoon. Larger raviolis have a similar flavor, but can often come apart when you try to ladle them into your bowl. Spaghetti and lasagna tend to be a bit thicker, so you'll have to thin out the sauce with plenty of chicken broth.