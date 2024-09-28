How To Determine Whether Or Not To Drain Canned Vegetables

Even if a recipe calls for you to drain your vegetables, there's no harm in setting the liquid to the side in case you want to boost certain flavors. If you're sauteing mushrooms for a pasta dish, consider scooping a spoonful of the mushroom juice into the sauce for added boldness and cohesion. The liquid from chickpeas, aquafaba, can be used to substitute egg whites in cocktails. There are a few other instances where it makes sense not to drain.

Tomato-based sauces are a good place to use the juice from canned tomatoes. If you're making pasta sauce, salsa, or ketchup, there's no need to let the tomato liquid go to waste — the acidic yet sweet taste can improve the flavor of your dish as it reduces.

Typically, you should drain your canned corn before cooking with it, but creamed corn is the exception. It's canned with the purpose of being ready to eat once you heat it up, and its rich liquid is perfect for boosting everything from hushpuppies to cornbread. You can also use it to make a Mexican street corn-inspired pudding and other casserole dishes.

If you know your flavors, there's no need to drain the vegetables before throwing them into the blender. The liquid from the can may help you achieve a smoother blend if you're making a soup or curry.

