5 Ingredients To Make Into Rice Krispies Inspired Treats That Aren't Cereal
Rice Krispies treats are one of those nostalgic childhood snacks that are almost too sugary to eat as an adult (we said "almost"). But surprisingly, they're easy enough to make at home, which means you can adjust that sugar content as needed. Or, even better, swap in other crunchy snacks — many of which offer some savory contrast — to give these classic treats a different kind of flavor.
That sticky, sugary mixture that binds Rice Krispies treats together is usually made from a blend of butter and marshmallows, so when choosing the best swaps, consider which flavors pair well with marshmallows. While savory often contrasts well with sweet, not every savory flavor is going to complement that melted, sweet concoction. For example, if you swap in potato chips, avoid using chip flavors that are too tangy, such as sour cream and onion or barbecue. Feel free to add other sweeteners to the marshmallow mixture, too, like a little bit of honey or some sweetened condensed milk. When it comes to cereal swaps or additions, here are five ingredients to consider stirring in for remixed Rice Krispies treats.
Pretzels
Pretzels have a mildly salty flavor that goes with just about anything. They're a classic combination to pair with something sweet, such as chocolate, and they'd make the perfect cereal substitute in Rice Krispies because that rich marshmallow flavor will contrast well with savory pretzels. It's probably easiest to use broken pretzel sticks or mini pretzels because you don't want the pretzel chunks to be too thin. For an even more interesting flavor, use a flavored variety, such as peanut butter pretzels.
Potato chips
Another salty snack, potato chips are delicate like rice cereal, so they'd make a perfect swap to give you a similar texture but with a salty-sweet combination that traditional Rice Krispies treats don't have. Use sturdier chips, such as thick kettle-cooked chips instead of traditional fried ones, so you can mix them into the buttery marshmallow fluff without breaking the chips into ultra-fine crumbs.
Plain potato chips are great here, but there are so many flavors to choose from, so feel free to get creative for an even tastier treat. Jalapeño chips would add a little heat to the sweet and salty flavors, as would hot honey chips.
Popcorn or kettle corn
Break out the buttered popcorn — it's the perfect crunchy snack for a spin on these treats. That rich, buttery flavor works nicely with the sweet marshmallows for another sweet-meets-salty treat. But if you want to keep this one dessert-inspired, then swap a bag of store-bought microwave popcorn for sweetened kettle corn or caramel corn, such as Cracker Jack. The crunchy texture coupled with that caramel flavor gives you the perfect dessert with great texture. You can also go with plain popcorn if you want to highlight that marshmallow flavor. For another savory twist, add bacon crumbles to your Rice Krispies treats.
Shortbread cookies
Cookies are a great option here, but you'll need crunchy, thick cookies that can stand up to marshmallow's sticky texture. There's nothing wrong with crunchy chocolate chip cookies, but shortbread offers a slightly sweet flavor that won't make this treat's sugar levels overbearing. For even more flavor, add your favorite chips — chocolate, toffee, or even butterscotch — into the mix. Roughly crush the shortbread cookies with a rolling pin first, which will make them easy to mix in with the melted marshmallows. You can purchase store-bought cookies or make your own shortbread dough using Ina Garten's genius trick.
Nuts or seeds
There's a reason peanut butter and fluff sandwiches are so popular. The two flavors make for, once again, a perfect sweet and salty snack. Crush some peanuts, and toss them with the marshmallow mixture (you can even add a little melted chocolate or salted caramel in there) to build an easy dessert. If you don't love peanuts, then almonds, walnuts, or even pistachios would work, too.
If you have a nut allergy, seeds make a perfect substitute. Build texture by using a variety of seeds, such as sesame, poppy, or sunflower seeds. Bonus points for flavor if those sunflower seeds are salted.