5 Ingredients To Make Into Rice Krispies Inspired Treats That Aren't Cereal

Rice Krispies treats are one of those nostalgic childhood snacks that are almost too sugary to eat as an adult (we said "almost"). But surprisingly, they're easy enough to make at home, which means you can adjust that sugar content as needed. Or, even better, swap in other crunchy snacks — many of which offer some savory contrast — to give these classic treats a different kind of flavor.

That sticky, sugary mixture that binds Rice Krispies treats together is usually made from a blend of butter and marshmallows, so when choosing the best swaps, consider which flavors pair well with marshmallows. While savory often contrasts well with sweet, not every savory flavor is going to complement that melted, sweet concoction. For example, if you swap in potato chips, avoid using chip flavors that are too tangy, such as sour cream and onion or barbecue. Feel free to add other sweeteners to the marshmallow mixture, too, like a little bit of honey or some sweetened condensed milk. When it comes to cereal swaps or additions, here are five ingredients to consider stirring in for remixed Rice Krispies treats.