Bacon Adds A Savory Crunch To Sweet Rice Krispies Treats

There's a science behind why bacon tastes great in Rice Krispies treats, and much of it has to do with fat, salt, and sugar ratios. Humans have craved fat, salt, and sugar since the hunter-gatherer days when food was scarce and difficult to get. Satisfying each of these individual cravings kept humans motivated to continue searching for nutrient-dense food. The food scene has changed drastically since then, but those cravings for fat, salt, and sugar continue to be strong.

Bacon can have a high fat-to-meat ratio at around 60% and 40%, respectively. Pork is naturally high in salt, which is increased when bacon is cured in either a salt pack or a salt brine, and many bacon brands also cure their bacon with sugar. Rice Krispies treats are already high in fat, salt, and sugar from salted butter and marshmallows, making the combination craveable. The bliss behind the perfect crunch of a Rice Krispies treat can also be explained by science. Studies have shown crunchy food is preferred when people are stressed, which is why a crunchy texture is part of many comfort foods, like homemade microwave potato chips or crunchy movie popcorn.

Bacon Rice Krispies treats are also irresistible because of the Maillard reaction, which happens when sugars are heated with amino acids, producing unique and distinct flavors, colors, and textures. In this case, bacon and marshmallows provide a base for the smoky, toasty, malty flavor produced by the Maillard reaction.