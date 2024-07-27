Make Richer Rice Krispie Treats With One Invisible Canned Ingredient

To make sweetened condensed milk, whole milk is first pasteurized and then heated to evaporate the water content, resulting in extra thick and creamy milk. Sugar is added to sweeten the milk and also acts as a preservative, making it shelf-stable for about two years in an unopened can. Sweetened condensed milk is sometimes confused with evaporated milk. However, unlike sweetened condensed milk, evaporated milk can be used in both sweet and savory dishes since it is unsweetened.

For a standard 8 or 9-inch square pan or a 13 x 9-inch rectangular pan of Rice Krispies, all you need is ⅓ to ½ cup of sweetened condensed milk for every 4 to 6 tablespoons of melted butter in a pot on the stove. After stirring and cooking the cereal mixture for just a minute or two, add your remaining ingredients and follow your favorite recipe. Don't forget to refrigerate the treats to allow them to set, otherwise you'll have trouble cutting them into handheld bars.

You can store the treats in an airtight container at room temperature for up to four days. Did you know you can even freeze your Rice Krispies Treats for up to 6 weeks? If you want to ration your bounty, portion them out before freezing them, then you can grab an individual square whenever the moment strikes you. Allow the treats to sit at room temperature for 15 minutes or so until thawed.

