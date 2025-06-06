12 Crunchy Peanut Butter Brands Ranked Worst To Best

Crunchy, creamy, mixed with jelly. In my book, there's no bad way to enjoy peanut butter. You can stick with a classic peanut butter sandwich or whip up a batch of bakery-style peanut butter cookies for a sweet treat. A creamy spread works in a lot of cases, but there are certain times when you just want the extra texture and bold peanut flavor of a good crunchy mixture.

Different brands have large or small pieces of peanut, but the extra texture is key. Starting with a smooth peanut butter base is also important for spreadability. This is especially true if you're going to use the peanut butter to dip apples or spread on celery. But for a sandwich, the extra bit of crunch and a strong peanut taste are needed to balance out the other toppings, like a sweet fruit jelly or the savory bacon jam your PB&J deserves.

We tried the top peanut butter brands to see which had the crunch and flavor that worked the best. Many were household names that we've tried and even grew up with. Others were brands with fewer additives, which work especially well for those looking for a more natural option. We tried these brands side-by-side, comparing taste, texture, and general nuttiness to see which peanut butters gave us the crunch that we wanted.