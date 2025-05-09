If Your Peanut Butter Blossoms Are Falling Apart, This Might Be The Culprit

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There's only one way to level up bakery-style peanut butter cookies: Transform your recipe into peanut butter blossoms with classic Hershey's Kisses. While traditional peanut butter cookies are delicious, peanut butter blossoms are one of the most revered holiday cookies because of their creamy milk chocolate centers. They're also fairly foolproof to make, but if yours tend to fall apart, make sure you're using the right kind of peanut butter. Specifically, use conventional peanut butter rather than natural.

Unlike uniform, pre-mixed peanut butters like regular Skippy and Jif, natural peanut butter often has a thinner, grainier consistency. The best and worst brands of natural peanut butter come in a separated state, meaning the oil and peanut solids aren't homogenized. Therefore, when you use natural peanut butter to make classic blossom cookies, you may inadvertently use more oil than peanuts, or vice versa.

Furthermore, unlike conventional brands that include stabilizers such as hydrogenated oils, natural peanut butters typically only contain peanuts and salt. The addition of hydrogenated oils keeps the fat in regular peanut butter from separating during the baking process. Conversely, the oil in natural peanut butter may not mix evenly into your cookie dough, which can leave you with greasy, crumbly, inconsistent results. That being said, if you're determined to use natural peanut butter to make these one-of-a-kind delights, there are a few important tips worth following.