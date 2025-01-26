The Savory Jam Your Peanut Butter And Jelly Sandwich Deserves

If you're an expert peanut butter and jelly sandwich eater, then chances are, you've probably experimented with dozens of different types of jellies and jams over the years in search of that perfect PB&J. Jalapeño, triple ginger nectarine, and strawberry red wine — unusual jelly and jam flavors all, but they can't hold a candle to the savory jam that will probably become your favorite jam for peanut butter and jelly sandwiches: bacon jam. Seriously. People, even famous ones like Elvis Presley, have eaten peanut butter and bacon sandwiches. The average bacon jam recipe merely makes the protein spreadable and adds a few seasonings, spices, and aromatics to take the flavor to the next level.

Bacon jam recipes start with bacon that has been cooked crispy and crumbled up into bits. Most of the fat from the cooked bacon goes into your bacon grease jar — all but one or two tablespoons. This keeps the jam flavorful and spreadable. An assortment of ingredients like maple syrup or brown sugar, chopped onions, flakes of red pepper, and even coffee are pulsed in a food processor with bacon to turn the mix into a thick, porky paste. This is your jam, and while it won't last indefinitely on the shelf like other kinds of preserves, it'll last in the fridge for three to four weeks — long enough to allow you to eat it up. And we're betting it won't take you the whole four weeks to go through it all.