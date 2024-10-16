Whenever you spot the word "natural" on a food label, you know you're in for unadulterated flavors and nutrients that nature has to offer in that ingredient. The same goes for natural peanut butter — its nuttiness is on another level with the added advantage that you're not consuming synthetic chemicals every day in PB&J sandwiches, no matter how you elevate them, or peanut sauces or all your other favorite peanut butter recipes. But before you can scoop out some of that natural stuff, how do you stir it to recombine the separated oil layer back into the solid butter without causing a big mess or wasting precious time? The trick is to use an electric hand mixer with only one beater attached.

If you're used to grabbing a knife or a spoon for this mixing process, then you're all too familiar with the annoying oil spillage as you try to dig into and lift that hardened chunk of butter at the bottom. And if you ever reached for a hand blender only to find the head is too big for the size of jar you bought this time, we feel your pain. Maybe you've even used a stand mixer or blender before, but we all know about the dreaded cleanup of utensils afterward. So that's why a hand mixer is the absolute best way to mix natural peanut butter. You only have one small utensil to clean (the single beater), your arm is spared a tiring impromptu workout, and the mixer is quite fast and effective with no messy spills.