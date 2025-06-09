Red Beer: The Bloody Mary Alternative That's Much Simpler To Make

Oftentimes, the beauty of a beer cocktail is its simplicity. You can turn your beer into a ginger ale shandy with just the pour of a soft drink, or craft the laidback summertime Spaghett with some Aperol and lemon juice. So, for a bloody Mary alternative with less fuss, turn to such a template to craft a red beer.

Also known as a Red Eye, this Midwestern favorite simply combines an easy-drinking beer with tomato juice. A pinch of salt and just maybe a spritz of lime is acceptable, but really, the drink just focuses on the two ingredients. Unfussy in nature, the brew component tends to be a domestic beer as opposed to a craft one; think Bud Light or Michelob. And the tomato juice? Well, use one straight out of a can or a bottle: No one asks for freshly-squeezed. As for the ratio, you won't need a jigger for this one — tomato juice is poured according to your (or your bartender's) personal taste.

It's the kind of combo that reportedly remedies a hangover come morning or accompanies brunch early afternoon; preferably consumed at a local dive bar, tailgate party, or a casual restaurant. Especially popular across Nebraska and in Minneapolis, you'll notice a few regional quirks like a small side serving of beer in the Twin Cities. Although what's dependable is the combination's no-frills nature.