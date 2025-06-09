Red Beer: The Bloody Mary Alternative That's Much Simpler To Make
Oftentimes, the beauty of a beer cocktail is its simplicity. You can turn your beer into a ginger ale shandy with just the pour of a soft drink, or craft the laidback summertime Spaghett with some Aperol and lemon juice. So, for a bloody Mary alternative with less fuss, turn to such a template to craft a red beer.
Also known as a Red Eye, this Midwestern favorite simply combines an easy-drinking beer with tomato juice. A pinch of salt and just maybe a spritz of lime is acceptable, but really, the drink just focuses on the two ingredients. Unfussy in nature, the brew component tends to be a domestic beer as opposed to a craft one; think Bud Light or Michelob. And the tomato juice? Well, use one straight out of a can or a bottle: No one asks for freshly-squeezed. As for the ratio, you won't need a jigger for this one — tomato juice is poured according to your (or your bartender's) personal taste.
It's the kind of combo that reportedly remedies a hangover come morning or accompanies brunch early afternoon; preferably consumed at a local dive bar, tailgate party, or a casual restaurant. Especially popular across Nebraska and in Minneapolis, you'll notice a few regional quirks like a small side serving of beer in the Twin Cities. Although what's dependable is the combination's no-frills nature.
Midwestern red beer combines tomato juice and beer into an easy-going drink
Fitting for its supremely casual associations, red beer fits into a variety of drink contexts. For one, its composition recalls a Michelada — which distinctly improves a cheap beer with hot sauce, tomato juice, and other fixings. Some suggest the cocktail riff developed from this Mexican creation, crafted for blander tastes. Although it's just as likely the cocktail arose during the 1930s or '40s, in the decades following the advent of canned tomato juice.
More relevant to the drink isn't its birthdate, but rather time of consumption. Just like how bloody Marys came to be a breakfast cocktail, red beer is typically enjoyed in the first half of the day. In Nebraska, there's no taboo to ordering it as early as seven or eight o'clock in the morning. And its drinkability eases booze consumption at morning sports events.
If keen, you could season with bloody Mary mix, use Worcestershire sauce, celery salt, and other fixings. Although at this point, the drink quickly turns into a Michelada, shaking off its ultra-casual Midwest appeal. So give ode to the bloody Mary by sipping the two-ingredient combo at brunch or even in the morning; that's where their overlap truly lies.