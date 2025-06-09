The Popular Steak Cut You Should Avoid Buying From Costco

Costco has got some really affordable premium meats –- so much so that the company has a bit of a reputation as being the best grocery store for buying meat, full stop. While Costco's meat selection is top-notch, there are certain meats at Costco that you should buy, and others that you shouldn't. That latter group includes one beloved cut of steak.

Unfortunately, and somewhat surprisingly, Costco's New York strip made the do-not-buy list. The New York strip shares a lot of similarities with the tender ribeye, making it a desirable cut, and the well-marbled cuts at Costco are no different. So what gives? The key factor comes down to simple thickness –- Costco's New York strip steaks are often far too thick to cook to your liking, unless you love a good rare to medium-rare steak. You might be better off finding a slightly smaller New York strip at another grocer –- or better yet, at a butcher shop that can cut your steaks to your desired thickness.

You'd also save a little money in the moment as Costco's bigger cuts of strip steak equal more money per package despite costing less per pound. If you're happily prepared to tackle leftover beef the next day, this won't be an issue. The thickness, though, can still be a problem.