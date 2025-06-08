Where To Find The World's Fanciest McDonald's For An Experience Of A Lifetime

When you think about fancy restaurants, McDonald's is probably not at the top of your list. In fact, it's probably not on your list at all! But while McDonald's is better known as an affordable, convenient fast food icon than a luxury brand, one of its international locations melds high-class culture with its humble cuisine. That premium McDonald's outpost, sometimes referred to as the fanciest, most beautiful, or most elaborate in the world, is located at the Piazza di Spagna in Rome, Italy.

While McDonald's has its fair share of interesting locations, this multi-story restaurant near the famous Spanish Steps in Rome has a particularly impressive design. Upon entering, guests are greeted by marble walls and staircases, frescoes, mosaics, and actual Ancient Roman sculptures. Not only are its design features unlike any other McDonald's, it also has a sleek, enormous interior full of automated ordering screens and plenty of seating. Food-wise, customers can order typical McDonald's fare like Big Macs along with items unique to the franchise's Italian menu, including hunks of straight-up Parmigiano Reggiano for snacking. The location also includes a separate gelato bar and McCafé serving coffee and Italian pastries, and in case you needed another reason to visit, this international McDonald's even serves beer.