Wait, There's McDonald's That Serve Beer?

McDonald's is known internationally for its burgers, chicken nuggets, and delicious, crispy french fries, which come in many variations around the world. As of 2023, there are over 41,000 McDonald's locations worldwide, according to Statista, many of which combine the chain's signature menu with fan-favorite local offerings. However, in some countries, the fast food establishment is also known for serving beer.

That's right! After a long day at work, in places like Germany and Italy, you can swing by a McDonald's to grab a burger and a draft beer. But unlike the recent expansion of Taco Bell's Cantina restaurants in the United States, which sell booze and spiked frozen drinks, McDonald's has not yet brought its beer menu to North America. That said, there are select places around the world where it is available.

In 2016, McDonald's announced that it would begin offering draft beer with its gourmet burgers at a new restaurant in Seoul, South Korea. At the time, customers were limited to one beer per burger and the beer could only be purchased with the special burger meal item as an upgrade from a soft drink. By then, the chain had already been known to serve alcohol at locations in European countries, such as France, Germany, and Portugal, and a since-closed spot in Hong Kong. As of now, there are multiple countries in which you can grab a beer at McDonald's, with one location serving it since 1971.