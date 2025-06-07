Here's Why Texas Roadhouse's Prime Rib Is The Worst Steak The Chain Offers
Texas Roadhouse may have some truly delicious rolls, but the chain is undoubtedly best known for its steaks. Savory seasonings and tender cuts fill Texas Roadhouse's steak menu, but naturally there are going to be some that outperform others. Fortunately, Chowhound ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak from worst to best to determine which cut is the ideal option for your next visit. Unfortunately, one steak has to come last, and the prime rib stands out among the other offerings at the restaurant.
Prime rib is not so different from ribeye, another beloved cut of beef, since they both come from the same area of the cow. But in the case of the steak options on offer at Texas Roadhouse, the prime rib simply doesn't stack up in comparison. The main reason for ranking this dish as low as it is comes down to the fact that the slow roasted prime rib that Texas Roadhouse gives you simply doesn't compare to the well-seasoned and seared flavor of the other steaks on the menu. The reviewer makes sure to state that this isn't an objectively bad steak — rather, the idea is that you'd be better off spending your money on something with more flavor and character.
Comparing Texas Roadhouse steaks
Texas Roadhouse's prime rib might not have made the cut to claim the top spot, and the reasons given certainly give that placement some credence. But it's hard to contextualize the prime rib's ranking based solely on its own traits without holding it in comparison to the other steaks on the menu. It can sometimes be helpful to take a look further up the ranking and see where the top-tier steaks are. This way, you can better understand how and why the prime rib just couldn't live up to the others.
A journey up the rankings sees the porterhouse T-bone at the top spot. This is the priciest steak on the menu, but the immense steak more than justifies the cost. The fact that you can get a meaty texture from the strip side while having a tender texture on the filet side means that you get the full steakhouse experience. Plus, the reviewer notes good marbling without any excessive clumps of fat. Once you combine all of this with the made-to-order seasoning and grilling, you get an exceptional steak that ticks all the boxes of flavor, texture, and even plain old presentation. Where the prime rib fell flat, the porterhouse really stood out — so if you're debating between these two on your next outing, you now know which one to opt for.