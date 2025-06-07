Here's Why Texas Roadhouse's Prime Rib Is The Worst Steak The Chain Offers

Texas Roadhouse may have some truly delicious rolls, but the chain is undoubtedly best known for its steaks. Savory seasonings and tender cuts fill Texas Roadhouse's steak menu, but naturally there are going to be some that outperform others. Fortunately, Chowhound ranked every Texas Roadhouse steak from worst to best to determine which cut is the ideal option for your next visit. Unfortunately, one steak has to come last, and the prime rib stands out among the other offerings at the restaurant.

Prime rib is not so different from ribeye, another beloved cut of beef, since they both come from the same area of the cow. But in the case of the steak options on offer at Texas Roadhouse, the prime rib simply doesn't stack up in comparison. The main reason for ranking this dish as low as it is comes down to the fact that the slow roasted prime rib that Texas Roadhouse gives you simply doesn't compare to the well-seasoned and seared flavor of the other steaks on the menu. The reviewer makes sure to state that this isn't an objectively bad steak — rather, the idea is that you'd be better off spending your money on something with more flavor and character.