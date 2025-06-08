Why You Might Want To Avoid Buying Ribeye Steaks From Trader Joe's
Trader Joe's somehow manages the delicate balance of keeping its prices low while also providing you with some truly can't-miss products. There are a number of Trader Joe's items that you ought to pick up, especially if you're a first-time visitor, but do be advised –- there are some products that might seem too good to be true. Unfortunately, this is exactly the case with Trader Joe's ribeye steaks.
In a Chowhound list of fresh meats to either buy or avoid at Trader Joe's, the ribeye came up on the wrong side of the deal. The rationale was fairly clear: even though the ribeye options on display contained an adequate amount of marbling, the steak came up well short of the ribeye's reputation as one of the best steak cuts and was only middling. The reviewer also mentioned the gripe that, since these steaks were pre-packaged, there was no option to interact with a butcher and get the clean, trimmed cut that's perfect for you. For a steak as revered as the ribeye, you want to get the best steak you can. As such, it's recommended that you steer clear of Trader Joe's in this particular case.
What steak should you get instead?
The Trader Joe's ribeye might have come up well short of expectations, but that doesn't mean that you have to write off all steak cuts at the grocery chain. In fact, the very same Chowhound list mentions one cut in particular that meets your steak aspirations where the ribeye doesn't. In this instance, it's recommended that you pick up one (or several) flank steaks next time you find yourself in the Trader Joe's meat department.
Like the underwhelming ribeye, Trader Joe's flank steaks are graded as USDA Choice — one of the top grades in the USDA's system. But unlike the ribeye, the flank steaks at Trader Joe's really benefited from the marbling within the beef. The reviewer notes the tender, juicy steaks that were on offer, and also points out that these steaks are fairly sizable. All the better for you — this means you can have some flank steak leftover for some delicious steak tacos later on. So if you're choosing between some choice cuts of beef on your next visit, you'll know which one gives you the most bang (and beef) for your buck.