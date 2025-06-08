Why You Might Want To Avoid Buying Ribeye Steaks From Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's somehow manages the delicate balance of keeping its prices low while also providing you with some truly can't-miss products. There are a number of Trader Joe's items that you ought to pick up, especially if you're a first-time visitor, but do be advised –- there are some products that might seem too good to be true. Unfortunately, this is exactly the case with Trader Joe's ribeye steaks.

In a Chowhound list of fresh meats to either buy or avoid at Trader Joe's, the ribeye came up on the wrong side of the deal. The rationale was fairly clear: even though the ribeye options on display contained an adequate amount of marbling, the steak came up well short of the ribeye's reputation as one of the best steak cuts and was only middling. The reviewer also mentioned the gripe that, since these steaks were pre-packaged, there was no option to interact with a butcher and get the clean, trimmed cut that's perfect for you. For a steak as revered as the ribeye, you want to get the best steak you can. As such, it's recommended that you steer clear of Trader Joe's in this particular case.