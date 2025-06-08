How Long Is Costco Food Court Pizza Good For After Ordering?

As loyal Costco shoppers are well aware, one of the best deals in the entire store isn't found on the shelves, but in the food court. Fresh, hot slices of pizza for less than a couple of bucks have been a staple of the Costco shopping experience since 1993, and now with over 600 locations, per Costco, the wholesale club is technically one of the largest pizza chains in the United States. Costco's pizzas are made in-house every day right behind the food court counter, but what if you're not eating it there after ordering? If you're taking your pizza to go, it's important to know how long Costco pizza is actually good for.

Regardless of how you feel about taste, safety should be the primary concern. Whether you're getting a whole 18-inch pie or just a slice, the expiration timeline is the same. Like all pizza (and food in general), Costco pizza contains perishable ingredients that are susceptible to harmful bacterial growth if not stored properly. Generally speaking, it's safe to leave pizza out for up to two hours. In warmer temperatures, however, pizza should be left out no longer than an hour. If you're refrigerating it from the day of purchase, be sure to eat it within three to four days. Under no circumstances should Costco pizza that's been left out overnight be eaten, and this is regardless of which kind you get. Plain cheese or pepperoni, it's all at risk of bacterial contamination if left out for too long.