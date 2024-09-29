The Secret Behind Costco's Shockingly Fast Pizza-Making Process

Costco pizza is a thing of beauty. Each 18-inch pie is cooked to perfection in mere minutes and sold for only $9.95 a pop. It might seem impossible that such a delicious pizza can be made so quickly, yet Costco manages this feat in such a short period of time. Don't think that this is an infrequent process, as Costco food courts are constantly churning out pizzas in order to meet demand. You won't find a stale pie in the bunch either, as employees toss pizzas out after an hour in order to ensure freshness. So, how does Costco manage to make their pizzas at such a breakneck pace?

It should come as no surprise that the wholesale club has mastered the art of pizza-making. The membership-based retailer is known for efficiently preparing large quantities of food sold at affordable prices. Just look to Costco's rotisseries chickens, which are cheap and churned out fresh each day. For the large and low-priced pies, the food court's pizza-making efficiency comes down to a few things: an automated preparation process and specialized equipment to speed up cooking.