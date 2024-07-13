Here's When Your Leftover Pizza Becomes Unsafe To Eat

One of the best parts of ordering a pizza — besides not having to cook — might actually be a second time in everything that's left over. But if you aren't careful, you could expose yourself to foodborne illness by either not properly storing leftovers or eating them too long after they were cooked. Perishable foods don't last forever, so next time you go to grab a slice of pizza from the fridge or that pizza box you left on the counter, check yourself to make sure it won't make you sick.

Pizza has three main ingredients: dough, sauce, and cheese. Perishable foods like cheese should never be kept out at room temperature for more than two hours. Room temperature falls in food's "danger zone," which is the range between 40 and 140 degrees Fahrenheit where food is most susceptible to bacteria growth. If the pizza has been left out, don't consume it after the two-hour window has passed, but even if it's been kept refrigerated, the USDA says it should be consumed within four days.