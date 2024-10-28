Recent Ruling Could Mean An End To Eternally-Broken McDonald's McFlurry Machines

According to CNN, the exemption was requested by two organizations: Public Knowledge, an advocacy group, and IFixIt, a site specializing in repair guides for a wide variety of products. IFixIt reported finding that ice cream machines like the Taylor C602 were often reported as broken due to software lockouts. When actual repairs were needed, there were "lots of easily replaceable parts."

The copyright protection allowing companies to mandate exclusive technicians is part of the 1998 Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA). It makes it illegal to bypass digital locks, even when there is no attempt at copyright infringement.

"Every three years, we get a chance to ask the copyright office to exempt equipment from the DMCA," the IFixIt report states. The company says requests have worked for a wide variety of mechanical and tech products, "But so far, ice cream machines have remained illegal to fix."

The request from Public Knowledge and IFixIt was to allow anyone to circumvent the digital locks required for repairs. According to a release from Public Knowledge, the full scope request wasn't granted, but the exemption allows a "right to repair" for retail-level food preparation equipment. For restaurants it means third-party technicians can be hired for faster service, or the restaurants can make repairs themselves. In a prepared statement, Meredith Rose, senior policy council for Public Knowledge, said the exemption will "spark a flurry of third-party repair activity, and enable businesses to better serve their customers."