Why It's Crucial To Soak Your Brand New Bamboo Whisk Before Making Matcha

Matcha may be having a moment right now, but it is not a passing fad. The green tea powder has been produced for nearly 1,000 years, dating back to the 12th century, and was first consumed by a Buddhist monk in Japan who found the drink beneficial to his mediation. The tea is an integral part of Japanese tea ceremonies, and is often used in religious practices. Beyond this, matcha has also found a niche in the culinary world, and has been used to flavor ice cream, candies, overnight oatmeal, lattes (add strawberry for springy twist to your matcha), and mochi, among other foods. Still, matcha is most often found in its tea form, beloved for its frothy texture and complex rich green taste. It is also prized for its unique and intricate preparation method, which requires several pieces of specialized equipment.

Perhaps the most important item in a matcha kit is the matcha whisk, or chasen. The chasen isn't just any old whisk, but a specialty piece of equipment made specifically for matcha preparation. Traditionally, a matcha whisk is made from bamboo, which has been peeled and cut into prongs. These prongs help to froth the matcha and water, reducing bitterness and bringing out matcha's unique taste. However, if you don't know how to properly use the whisk, you won't be able to reap its rewards. To make the most of your whisk, you should soak it in warm water prior to use. Doing so, even for only 30 seconds, will help soften the bamboo prongs, making your whisk better able to froth up and de-clump your matcha.