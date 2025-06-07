The Important 'Rule Of Thirds' To Follow When It Comes To Kitchen Renovations

Renovations of any kind can be stressful, but revamping the kitchen is a particularly daunting task. It's a space that needs to be functional, yet aesthetically pleasing; comfortable, yet hardy enough to deal with the heat, spills, and general wear-and-tear of a cooking environment. It also needs to be well-organized and fit a variety of elements, from large cookware and appliances to the smallest cutlery and cooking tools. Most of these are usually kept out of sight until they're needed, making kitchen drawers and cabinets one of the most important aspects to focus on during a renovation. Adding hooks is one of the simplest ways to upgrade kitchen cabinets, and you can divide shelves into cubbies to maximize kitchen storage and keep everything organized. To ensure these storage and work spaces tie together for a seamless aesthetic that makes cooking in your kitchen a pleasure, use the simple rule of thirds.

From the smallest element, such as drawer pulls, to the broader layout of your kitchen counter — including where your fridge and dishwasher are positioned — the rule of thirds can elevate the look and functionality of almost every aspect of your kitchen. To see the rule at work, consider kitchen drawers. The size of the pull handles on the drawer should be ⅓ of the length of the drawer. Similarly, for vertical cabinets, the handles should be ⅓ of the cabinet height. This ensures the fixtures look proportional to the compartments they open. Even with larger surfaces around the kitchen, try and divide each of them into three equal sections to give your kitchen a well-proportioned look.