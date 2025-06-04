The 14 Worst Marinara Sauce Recalls In History

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's hard to think of a condiment that's as convenient and versatile as store-bought marinara sauce. This vibrant tomato sauce can be used in tons of dishes, from quick and easy pastas to pizzas, and seafood creations. Plus, the sauce lasts for a long time unopened, is typically affordable, and can be jazzed up with a variety of ingredients. It's also one of those grocery store buys that many people grab without worrying too much about food safety issues. However, as with many mass-produced products, things can (and sometimes do) go very wrong.

Over the years, a surprising number of marinara sauces have been recalled for reasons ranging from mislabeling to contamination. Several times, sauces were pulled off the shelves because they contained allergens like milk or nuts that weren't listed. In other cases, there were foreign objects like bits of plastic and glass found in the mix. Then there were some sauces that were moldy or spoiled. Curious to know which companies had to take massive amounts of sauce out of rotation? These are some of the biggest marinara sauce recalls in history.