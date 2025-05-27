10 Most Affordable Meal Delivery Services Of 2025

A meal delivery service is a good way to make dinnertime easy. These helpful subscriptions deliver ingredients or even cooked meals, using insulated containers and bags to keep your food fresh. When you're ready for dinner, just follow the included recipe card to whip something up or pop your prepared dish in the microwave for even easier meal prep.

However, you'll often pay a higher price for the convenience. Some meal delivery services with premium ingredients or that work with highly specialized diet plans can double or triple your weekly grocery budget. This can make them unsustainable for the long term if you're trying to keep your food spending in check.

Fortunately, there are also services and plans that offer a good bang for your buck — even for those who want or need a restricted or specialty diet. While they're typically pricier than if you bought the ingredients at the store yourself — especially if you're good at grocery budgeting — you can end up coming out ahead if you're only getting the portions that you need.

We looked at the long-term affordability of these plans to see which would work for those paying close attention to the overall cost. Many meal services have fantastic introductory rates, and then hit you with a premium to keep getting deliveries. We still mentioned the introductory pricing when it was available, but spent more time evaluating the actual ongoing monthly or weekly fees. After our extensive research, these are the most affordable options out there.