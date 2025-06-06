How To Use Sunlight To Enhance Your Kitchen's Aesthetic

We can't all have the latest trends and HGTV-approved kitchens — no matter how full of dreams our Pinterest boards may be. Substantial kitchen renovations, such as swapping out cabinetry or upgrading to a sleek granite or quartz stone countertop, can be incredibly costly. Most of us are more in the market for doable, affordable cosmetic updates. No matter if you're renting, on a budget, or doing a total kitchen redo, one impactful change you might not have considered is lightening up your kitchen floors.

Big ticket items, such as wall colors, backsplashes, and countertops, get all the hype, but what's underfoot in your kitchen plays a bigger role in the room's look and feel than you might think. Try harnessing a simple natural element — sunlight — by opting for floors on the lighter end of the color spectrum. Even and especially if your kitchen doesn't get great natural lighting, light-colored flooring lets sunlight reflect and bounce off surfaces. This can help make a cramped kitchen feel much more expansive than it is. No need to start busting down walls or putting in larger windows (unless you're already looking at a new build or complete redo); this tip works in any existing kitchen with some flooring swaps, DIY-friendly peel and stick options, or even painting existing floors. Renting? Throw down some light-colored kitchen runner rugs to help open the room up.