Give Your Tiny Kitchen More Breathing Room With One Handy Layout Tip

Small kitchens require a minimalist approach. From hanging a dish rack to make it easier to store dishes, to using the design tip to paint your tiny kitchen with a single color, simplicity is at the heart of maximizing the space and eliminating visual clutter. This means being space-conscious so you can use it efficiently. One tip that can help you achieve this goal is using a combination garbage recycling unit. These containers are perfect if you are looking for easy ways to streamline and consolidate your household's waste management.

According to the Environmental Protection Agency, on average, a U.S. resident produces about 4.9 pounds of waste per day, and that's simply to say a trash can and a recycling can are kind of essential kitchen gear. The advantage of using a dual-compartment trash and recycling container is threefold. Rather than having two separate bulky bins that can be an eye sore in a tiny kitchen, a dual container saves space and makes it easier to take the trash and recycling out at the same time — if that happens to be your assigned chore. It also creates an ease for separating trash and recycling, transforming it into a habit.