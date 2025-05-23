Give Your Tiny Kitchen More Breathing Room With One Handy Layout Tip
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Small kitchens require a minimalist approach. From hanging a dish rack to make it easier to store dishes, to using the design tip to paint your tiny kitchen with a single color, simplicity is at the heart of maximizing the space and eliminating visual clutter. This means being space-conscious so you can use it efficiently. One tip that can help you achieve this goal is using a combination garbage recycling unit. These containers are perfect if you are looking for easy ways to streamline and consolidate your household's waste management.
According to the Environmental Protection Agency, on average, a U.S. resident produces about 4.9 pounds of waste per day, and that's simply to say a trash can and a recycling can are kind of essential kitchen gear. The advantage of using a dual-compartment trash and recycling container is threefold. Rather than having two separate bulky bins that can be an eye sore in a tiny kitchen, a dual container saves space and makes it easier to take the trash and recycling out at the same time — if that happens to be your assigned chore. It also creates an ease for separating trash and recycling, transforming it into a habit.
Things to consider when buying a trash and recycling bin combo
When space is at a premium, size and capacity are two key considerations if you are in the market for a trash-recycling combination can. You will want one that reflects your culinary lifestyle. If you cook a lot, you probably want a slightly larger one than if you tend to eat out. These waste management containers come in all different sizes and colors. They have features like foot pedals, touchless lids, touch-top lids, and swing-top lids.
A typical kitchen trash can is going to be between 12 and 16 gallons, but if you have a tiny kitchen and are considering a dual can, the Caphaus, black stainless-steel trash and recycle bin combo is a great option. It holds two 6.6-gallon trash cans, and it has an odor filter so your container doesn't smell like last night's Spanish tuna casserole. If you need one for under the sink, Amazon sells one made by Home Zone Living for just under $68. It has two pull-out dual kitchen trash cans for recycling and garbage with a 58-liter (15 gallon) total capacity. It's not fancy but functional, and it will definitely save you floor space. Ultimately, having a combo trash and recycling container will help with the clutter and make your kitchen feel cleaner and more efficient. So, shop around until you find the right one for your kitchen space.