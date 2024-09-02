How Artificial Are Store-Bought Bacon Bits?

Whether you're sprinkling them on a salad, topping a baked potato, or adding a secret ingredient to your deviled eggs, bacon bits are a quick, reliable way to add a pop of flavor and texture to your home-cooked meals. Of course, we think the best bacon bits will also be homemade and straight out of the frying pan. But for convenience's sake, there's no shame in buying pre-packaged bacon bits from your local grocery store. You might be surprised to learn, however, that some brands of bacon bits don't actually contain any bacon at all!

If you've been buying McCormick Imitation Bacon Bits to give your food a meaty flavor, then you haven't actually been consuming any meat. This popular brand uses soy flour to mimic the flavor and texture of crumbled bacon, minus the pork — great news for vegans, vegetarians, or anyone looking to cut down on red meat. Additionally, colorants like Red 40 dye and flavor enhancers such as disodium inosinate and guanylate help simulate the look and taste of bacon. Vegan imitation bacon bits are also a shelf-stable alternative to meat products, which need to be refrigerated after opening and used fairly quickly.

If the idea makes you uneasy, you can always opt to buy brands which use real bacon, like Oscar Mayer or Hormel. Most brands are careful to label their packaging to clearly advertise whether they're selling real or imitation bacon bits.

