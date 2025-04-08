30 Chocolate Bars From Aldi, Ranked

If you want to indulge in a sweet treat from the grocery store, Aldi should be at the top of your list for a budget-conscious chocolate bar. The German grocery chain is known for its store brand that combines value and great taste. The affordable European chocolates on the shelves are no exception. The chocolate section is small and favors store brands from German chocolatiers like Choceur, Moser Roth, and Schogetten over typical name brands you see at other grocery stores. These sweets are super smooth and have popular flavor add-ins like peanut butter, mint, and hazelnut, as well as classics including rich dark chocolate and creamy milk chocolate.

If it's your first trip to Aldi, you'll need to find the small chocolate section of the store to get your hands on these bars. While personal preference definitely plays a role and ingredients like coconut can be divisive, the consensus was the Aldi chocolate bars outperformed name brands almost every time. It was hard to pick a definitive winner since most of the bars had fantastic taste and texture, two top criteria for a mouthwatering piece of chocolate. Our favorites combined something special in the flavor department with smooth, indulgent chocolate.