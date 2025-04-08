30 Chocolate Bars From Aldi, Ranked
If you want to indulge in a sweet treat from the grocery store, Aldi should be at the top of your list for a budget-conscious chocolate bar. The German grocery chain is known for its store brand that combines value and great taste. The affordable European chocolates on the shelves are no exception. The chocolate section is small and favors store brands from German chocolatiers like Choceur, Moser Roth, and Schogetten over typical name brands you see at other grocery stores. These sweets are super smooth and have popular flavor add-ins like peanut butter, mint, and hazelnut, as well as classics including rich dark chocolate and creamy milk chocolate.
If it's your first trip to Aldi, you'll need to find the small chocolate section of the store to get your hands on these bars. While personal preference definitely plays a role and ingredients like coconut can be divisive, the consensus was the Aldi chocolate bars outperformed name brands almost every time. It was hard to pick a definitive winner since most of the bars had fantastic taste and texture, two top criteria for a mouthwatering piece of chocolate. Our favorites combined something special in the flavor department with smooth, indulgent chocolate.
30. Choceur coconut flakes milk chocolate
We liked the tropical-inspired flavor of the coconut in the Choceur coconut flakes milk chocolate bar, but it was the texture that put it at the bottom of our list. Large pieces of shredded coconut can make candies too chewy and hard to eat, so Choceur likely turned to smaller pieces to avoid this common problem. But the result was a chalkier texture that also missed the mark. Even the coconut fans who tried this bar were unimpressed by this bar.
29. Schogetten milk chocolate filled with caramel brownie cream
If you have a serious sweet tooth, the Schogetten caramel brownie cream-filled chocolate pieces will probably end up higher on your list than they did on ours. But for our taste testers, the combination of the caramel, brownie pieces, and creamy filling was just too much. We did like the smaller bites, which we could see serving on a fun charcuterie board or dessert bar. But be ready for some seriously sweet flavor.
28. Choceur crunchy caramel sea salt
The crunchy caramel sea salt bar from Choceur was much sweeter than we expected and it was hard to distinguish the saltiness we hoped to get. The crunch was a little bit more noticeable, which we enjoyed. We did like that the individual pieces were small and easy to break off without breaking. Remember that this is a chocolate bar and not a chocolate-covered salted caramel, so it doesn't have a chewy, caramel texture. We'd get this bar again, but it wasn't our favorite of the caramel and sea salt options.
27. Choceur peanut crunch milk chocolate
The peanut and chocolate combination was a big hit with us and this bar has breakable individual pieces. The big chunks of peanuts in the Choceur peanut crunch bar were a bit hard to eat, and the main reason this bar ended up lower on our list. We really liked the flavor but the large peanuts created a lot of mess and caused most of the pieces to break apart when we tried to snap them off.
26. Schogetten dark chocolate
The aftertaste from the Schogetten dark chocolate made us question this bar overall. It has a nice consistency and is pretty smooth, but we got the most intense sweet flavor after eating. That was a bit unexpected for dark chocolate and not what we wanted when we picked up this bar. The small bite-sized pieces were nice, although closing the box after we opened it proved a bit challenging.
25. Choceur hazelnut crisp milk chocolate
The Choceur milk hazelnut crisp bar is unlike most other Aldi chocolate bars, which are smooth and creamy. This one has a crispy wafer inside but brings a rich hazelnut filling as well. The chocolate coating on the outside is creamy, although it takes the backseat to the crispy parts. We liked this bar mainly as a novelty that is different from the others that we tried. If you want a more traditional bar, this one doesn't quite hit the mark.
24. Choceur salted pretzel pieces milk chocolate
Another bar that ended up lower on our list thanks to how it broke apart in unexpected places was the salted pretzel pieces bar from Choceur. The flavors worked well together but the chocolate tended to flake. The large pieces of pretzel were also a bit unwieldy.
However, we really liked the combination of salty pretzesl and smooth, sweet chocolate. It has just the right balance of sweet and salty, so even though snapping it apart was a bit awkward, we still really liked this bar.
23. Choceur strawberry creme milk chocolate
If you like super sweet chocolate, the Choceur strawberry creme milk chocolate bar is for you. It's made with bits of strawberries that we think are freeze-dried since they add a little tiny bit of crunch to the creamy interior.
The bars are individually wrapped, which we liked. This let us only take out individual portions without worrying about how to keep the rest from getting smushed. Because it is such a sweet option, you likely won't want more than just a few nibbles at a time.
22. Choceur milk creme milk chocolate
The milk creme bar from Choceur is very similar to the strawberry creme version and we'd probably consider them to be interchangeable in most circumstances. The creme filling is a bit smoother due to the lack of strawberry bits, but it is still just as sweet. If you don't want the surprising crisp of the freeze-dried strawberries, you'll like this option better. It also comes individually wrapped for easy gifting or sharing.
21. Choceur cookies n creme milk chocolate
The final bar in the creme trifecta is the cookies 'n' creme version. Also, from Choceur, and individually wrapped, these bars have the most distinct texture difference thanks to the bits of chocolate cookie in the creme. It adds a more distinct chocolate element, which pairs well with the sweet creme. This was our favorite of the three, although we'd enjoy any of the creme bars. We would pick up one of each, then swap and share individual bars to get a taste of each.
20. Moser Roth 85% cocoa bar
The Moser Roth 85% cocoa bar is the darkest chocolate available at Aldi, so it's hard to compare it to some of the super sweet options on the shelves. It has a smooth texture and isn't bitter. These are the two top criteria when it comes to quality dark chocolate. We would love shavings from this bar over ice cream or mousse to add rich flavor. By itself, it was a little bit too much for us, but that's to be expected given the high percentage of cocoa in the recipe.
19. Moser Roth toffee crunch bar
You'll definitely get a crunchy texture from the Moser Roth toffee crunch chocolate bar. For those who love this sweet, crunchy confection, this bar hits all of the right notes when it comes to flavor and texture. The only downside is that the toffee bits will likely get caught in your teeth. But we thought that was a small inconvenience when we considered how much we enjoyed this chocolate.
18. Choceur milk chocolate with almonds
The chocolate in the Choceur milk chocolate with almonds bar is smooth, and the nut pieces add a nice texture. It's nothing out-of-the-ordinary, but satisfies when you want a good chocolate bar with a little something extra. It comes in a large bar with squares you can snap off. In some cases, this was tough to do, but we still liked the flavor and texture enough that we'd deal with the occasional slightly uneven squares.
17. Choceur dark chocolate with almonds
The intensity of the dark chocolate works better with the added almonds, putting this Choceur bar just a bit above its close relative, the milk chocolate and almond bar, on our list. Think of this as the sophisticated but still down-to-earth cousin of the milk chocolate version. It has 49% cocoa, which isn't high on the dark chocolate spectrum, so don't worry about it being bitter. The chocolate is still very smooth and punctuated by the crunchy almond pieces.
16. Choceur peanut butter milk chocolate
If you like Reeses chocolate and peanut butter, you'll love the Choceur peanut butter milk chocolate dupe. It has an identical flavor and unless we tried the two brands side-by-side, we wouldn't be able to tell the difference. Be careful when you break off the small bites from this bar. If you put too much pressure on the chocolate, you'll smush some of the pieces thanks to the generous filling of creamy peanut butter inside the chocolate shell.
15. Moser Roth 70% cocoa bar
We were surprised by how much we liked the Moser Roth 70% dark chocolate considering we normally go for a sweeter option. But it's super smooth and not bitter at all. If we hadn't seen the packaging, we probably would have guessed that it was closer to 50% cocoa. So if you want a really intense chocolate flavor, you may want to go with the 85% cocoa version, also from Moser Roth.
14. Moser Roth mint chocolate
Refreshing mint makes a nice addition to the smooth Moser Roth chocolate in this bar. It has a good balance of flavor and is unique among all of the offerings at Aldi. We prefer this bar over other mint-infused chocolate brands because it has a stronger chocolate element to balance out the intense mint. Like the other Moser Roth chocolates, these come in smaller individually wrapped portions. They're also color-coded, making it easy to pick out the tasty mint chocolate among the other sweet and fruit-flavored options.
13. Moser Roth sea salt and caramel bar
The Moser Roth sea salt and caramel bar was a nice balance of sweet and salty. We liked it better than the Choceur crunchy caramel sea salt because the chocolate was much smoother. It still had a bit of crunch but the creamy chocolate kept it from feeling gritty. We could also taste the caramel a bit more in this bar, although that sweet flavor faded as we enjoyed the chocolate.
12. Choceur milk chocolate with real hazelnut spread
The Choceur milk chocolate with hazelnut spread is a larger bar that tastes good. The packaging was a bit misleading, ultimately causing us to put it lower on our list than we would just based on the taste. We expected a milk chocolate bar because that's the main label on the package. But this actually has hazelnut spread inside each piece. While it was great and earned high marks for taste and texture, if you're looking for a regular milk chocolate bar, this won't work for you.
11. Moser Roth extra creamy chocolate
You can enjoy a smooth, rich, creamy milk chocolate in the Moser Roth extra creamy chocolates. For those who prefer a more typical milk chocolate without any added ingredients or flavorings, this is the bar we'd recommend. Like the name suggests, it's extra creamy and smooth. The larger package comes with five individually-wrapped bars inside. One was more than enough for each of us, especially give that this is a sweeter chocolate.
10. Schogetten alpine milk chocolate
The Schogetten Alpine milk chocolate is some of the smoothest we've tried and very similar to the Moser Roth extra creamy chocolate. We'd enjoy either one when we want a milk chocolate with super smooth texture. The chocolates in this bar aren't individually wrapped, but the bite-sized portions are a bit smaller than the Moser Roth version. If you want something to put out on a tray for little nibbles that would appeal to most chocolate lovers, this is the bar we'd recommend.
9. Schogetten crunchy peanut butter bar
Don't let the name of the Schogetten crunchy peanut butter chocolate bar fool you. It isn't made with super crunchy peanut butter, but has enough texture to be interesting.
The peanut butter was less sweet and made us like this one over the similar peanut butter bar from Choceur. It tasted just a little bit more refined and we could enjoy the chocolate pairing.
8. Choceur white chocolate
The Choceur white chocolate is the only pure white chocolate available at Aldi. It comes in packs of five smaller bars, which are individually wrapped. Within each bar are pieces that can be easily broken off so that you can eat as much as you want and save the rest for later. It's pretty sweet, which we expected given that it's white chocolate. But it was actually less intense than some of the flavored chocolate options, which ultimately put this pretty high on our list.
7. Choceur milk chocolate hazelnut pieces
If you like Nutella, you'll love the Choceur milk chocolate bar with hazelnut pieces. It has small bits of nuts throughout the chocolate that adds just a tiny bit of crunch. Like the Choceur white chocolate bar, this one comes in smaller packages with five bars total. Each bar has 12 pieces that you can break off to eat just a little bit or a larger portion. We tended toward larger portions of this tasty bar, however, so don't be surprised if you don't end up having much leftover.
6. Schogetten alpine milk chocoalte with hazelnuts
The Schogetten Alpine Milk Chocolate with Hazelnuts bar has a similar flavor to Choceur's hazelnut milk chocolate bar, but is slightly smoother. This creamier texture puts this one just slightly above the Choceur version.
The other big difference is the size. This bar comes in small bite-sized pieces in a single package, while the other bar comes in a pack of five. Depending on how you plan to serve or share your chocolate, you may want smaller pieces or more individually wrapped bars.
5. Choceur dark chocolate
The Choceur dark chocolate was our favorite intense chocolate that we tried. It's 49%, which isn't very strong, so if you like something richer, stick with one of the Moser Roth options that have a higher percentage of cocoa. But if you like just a hint of rich dark chocolate flavor without any hint of bitterness, this is the bar for you. It is also very smooth and breaks apart cleanly into squares from the larger bar.
4. Moser Roth raspberry almond
The raspberry almond Moser Roth bar has a sweet, fruity flavor and a bit of crunch. The almonds added richness overall, but we couldn't distinguish them from the rest of the chocolate. The raspberry was definitely the highlight of this bar. It adds bright sweetness, contrasting the sugary sweetness in other chocolate bars. This balanced flavor, plus the individual portions and smooth texture, helped it rank pretty high on our list.
3. Moser Roth orange almond
It's hard to beat the orange and chocolate combination, which also ranked toward the top of our list of popular chocolate bars, so we eagerly unwrapped the individual bars of the Moser Roth orange almond. The orange flavor is much more noticeable than the almond, which serves more to make the entire balance more complex rather than stand out on its own. The pieces are pretty small and hard to distinguish from the rest of the ingredients.
2. Moser Roth Madagascan vanilla
We were expecting the Moser Roth Madagascan vanilla to be very sweet, so we were pleasantly surprised when it had a much richer flavor than typical white chocolate. It was still super smooth, which we like, but it was the addition of the vanilla that skyrocketed this bar to the top of our list. Madagascar vanilla is known to be very smooth, so it's the perfect pairing with this white chocolate bar. If you prefer something more intense, the vanilla may not work for you. But if you like a less sweet white chocolate or milk chocolate, this bar is perfect.
1. Moser Roth cranberry
The Moser Roth cranberry chocolate bar was our top choice for its balanced flavor, smooth texture, and interesting combination of tastes. It has a bit of tartness, which isn't surprising given the cranberry flavor. But it still has a sweet and smooth chocolatey finish, which we really enjoyed. It gives a delicious taste that isn't too much of any one thing and we couldn't pick out the chocolate or the cranberry, just the delicious combo of the two. If you like chocolate-covered cherries, this bar will satisfy the same taste buds.
Methodology
We sampled all of the chocolate bars in the Aldi sweets aisle, sticking to varieties that we could pick up normally. While Aldi stocks a number of specialty and seasonal items in the "Aisle of Shame," we limited ourselves to just what was available in the chocolate section.
When deciding which were the best among the steep competition, we considered taste and texture as top criteria. Our favorite chocolate bars were smooth and had rich flavor, whether creamier milk chocolate, intense dark chocolate, or one of the flavored versions.
We also made note of which bars were easier to eat. We could break many of the larger bars into smaller pieces, but they didn't always snap cleanly, resulting in messy bits or worse, a broken piece of chocolate. There were plenty of options that came in smaller portions, whether bite-sized chocolates or individually wrapped smaller bars. This wasn't a top criteria over the actual experience of eating the bar, but it did factor in when we considered how likely we were to buy that bar again.