How To Grill Lamb Chops To Perfection According To A LongHorn Steakhouse Chef

With summer just around the corner, grilling season is officially upon us. But between all the backyard barbecues and steak dinners under the stars, we can sometimes get tired of beef and chicken, which means it's time to incorporate another tasty protein into our grilling arsenal: lamb chops. At their best, grilled lamb chops have a firm but tender bite with a rich, earthy flavor, but cooking them to the perfect medium-rare temperature can be a challenge.

Luckily, Chowhound was able to get some insider tips from a grilling expert. Tim Crain is a LongHorn Steakhouse Grill Master from Independence, Missouri, and the 2025 Steak Master Series Champion. Though LongHorn Steakhouse might be best known for its many different cuts of steak, the chain is currently offering lamb chops for a limited time through June 8, 2025, and champion chef Crain has plenty of insight to help the rest of us grill them at home ourselves.

His first word of advice is to work with thick-cut chops. "To help with cooking lamb to a perfect medium temperature, cut double chops to make them thicker," he says. "Thicker chops are easier to grill because they're harder to overcook." The actual grill process is pretty straightforward. "Coat the grates with a little cooking oil before placing the chops on the grill to get a great sear and promote even cooking," he advises, "and remember to use an instant read thermometer as you are grilling to check the doneness."