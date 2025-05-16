Can You Buy Lamb At Whole Foods?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

It's often difficult to find lamb meat on your weekly shop, at least in the United States. That's hardly surprising, since it's not very popular here. Whether it's due to taste preferences or lack of familiarity, few Americans are reaching for lamb as part of their family's dinner. This makes it tough for those who enjoy the robust, grassy flavor of a tender lamb shank or chop. However, you're absolutely in luck if you live near a Whole Foods Market.

You can often purchase lamb meat at Whole Foods or in the Whole Foods Amazon shop, which includes bone-in lamb loin chops, lamb shoulder chops, or even a whole rack of lamb. It's not guaranteed every location will offer lamb, but it's a product the chain consistently boasts they carry, free of antibiotics and added hormones. While their Amazon shop's lamb is frozen, in person, Whole Foods sometimes offers fresh lamb meat as well. It's difficult to pinpoint exactly when lamb will be in stock, but try checking early in the morning, as employees usually restock late at night or early the next day prior to opening the doors.