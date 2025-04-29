The Best Way To Cook Lamb Steak For A Juicy Medium-Rare Center
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
While consuming perfectly roasted leg of lamb may be reserved for special holidays, there's no reason you can't enjoy tender and delicious lamb steaks any night of the week. However, given that lamb steaks have less marbled fat than beef steaks, these meaty delights tend to dry out if not cooked precisely. Luckily, a trusty skillet and a digital meat thermometer, like this best-selling ThermoPro version from Amazon, are all you need to prepare lamb steaks with perfectly pink centers.
Even though you may be inclined to allow your lamb steaks to come to room temperature before hitting the pan, to achieve a medium-rare center, cook your steaks straight from the refrigerator. This way, the center of each steak takes longer to heat, ensuring the exterior develops a perfect sear.
Heat some cooking oil or butter in your pan and season the steaks with salt and any preferred spices. Once your skillet is hot, cook lamb steaks on each side for no more than two minutes. Once your meat thermometer (inserted into the thickest portion of your steak) reaches 135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare, remove the steaks to a plate and cover. When deciphering how long to rest your steak when cooking it in the pan or on the grill, five minutes is enough time to allow your lamb to reabsorb all those essential juices formed during the cooking process.
More ways to prepare and enjoy medium-rare lamb steaks
While cooking your lamb steak to a perfect medium rare is easier than you think, it's also important to start with a quality cut. Typically, lamb steaks are cut from the leg and can be either boneless or bone-in. Quality lamb steaks have a deep pinkish hue with small amounts of fat marbled throughout each portion. If you can, choose steaks no thicker than one inch for even cooking.
Once you feel comfortable picking out and cooking lamb steaks over your stove, try using a grill. Grilling lamb steaks is another delicious way to enjoy medium-rare meat. When following this method, marinate your lamb steaks for at least 30 minutes before cooking. Believe it or not, the easy solution for removing the gamey flavor of lamb is to marinate the meat in your own special combination of fat, acid, and seasonings. When ready, insert your meat thermometer and cook the lamb steaks over a medium to high heat grill, flipping halfway through. Unlike seared lamb over your stove, grilled lamb steaks have an underlying smoky flavor that's supremely flavorful.
Whether you're cooking lamb over your stove or on your grill, serve your medium rare steaks with an assortment of tasty side dishes including skillet potatoes, over-roasted vegetables, and spring greens.