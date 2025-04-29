The Best Way To Cook Lamb Steak For A Juicy Medium-Rare Center

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

While consuming perfectly roasted leg of lamb may be reserved for special holidays, there's no reason you can't enjoy tender and delicious lamb steaks any night of the week. However, given that lamb steaks have less marbled fat than beef steaks, these meaty delights tend to dry out if not cooked precisely. Luckily, a trusty skillet and a digital meat thermometer, like this best-selling ThermoPro version from Amazon, are all you need to prepare lamb steaks with perfectly pink centers.

Even though you may be inclined to allow your lamb steaks to come to room temperature before hitting the pan, to achieve a medium-rare center, cook your steaks straight from the refrigerator. This way, the center of each steak takes longer to heat, ensuring the exterior develops a perfect sear.

Heat some cooking oil or butter in your pan and season the steaks with salt and any preferred spices. Once your skillet is hot, cook lamb steaks on each side for no more than two minutes. Once your meat thermometer (inserted into the thickest portion of your steak) reaches 135 degrees Fahrenheit for medium rare, remove the steaks to a plate and cover. When deciphering how long to rest your steak when cooking it in the pan or on the grill, five minutes is enough time to allow your lamb to reabsorb all those essential juices formed during the cooking process.