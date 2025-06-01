Pit-Masters Reveal 16 Grill Accessories Every Avid Griller Needs
Summer is just around the corner, which means a pit-master's favorite grilling season has officially begun. Nothing compares to long summer evenings spent by the grill, creating fantastic food with friends and family while making wonderful memories.
For those who might be new to this, a pit-master isn't your average BBQ enthusiast. Picture a pit-master as the executive chef or top general of the barbecue world. A genuine pit-master is a talented and passionate professional who specializes in slow cooking and smoking meats in a barbecue pit. They know how to develop unique flavors and enhance the natural taste of meat through various seasonings, marinades, and types of wood.
Of course, professional pit-masters are well-versed in the art of barbecuing, so they definitely know which accessories are necessary for the job. That's why we've reached out to professional pit-masters Carey Bringle from the Peg Leg Porker in Nashville, Tennessee, and Erik Webb from PRK 101 in Carlsbad, California, to ensure you're equipped with the essential grill accessories needed to become the top pit-master out there.
Thermometers
Every pit-master knows that cooking without a thermometer is like trying to cook in the dark. Other than the grill pit itself, it's one of the most essential tools a pit-master could have in their toolkit. You'll come across a wide range of thermometers on the market, but Carey Bringle advises, "I like to use instant-read thermometers while cooking. If I am doing a long cook, a wireless setup is excellent — especially if it is truly wireless."
If you're unfamiliar, an instant-read thermometer typically consists of a probe with a digital display like this Alpha Grillers Meat Thermometer. Instant-read thermometers are great for quick and accurate temperature readings—however, if you want to monitor your brisket in the smoker without opening the lid and letting out that precious smoke, then a wireless one is a must-have, like this Smart Wireless Meat Thermometer. Plus, it can connect to your smartphone so you can monitor the cooking from anywhere. Erik Webb says, "Controlling temperature is crucial — it affects the texture, flavor, and overall doneness of your protein." So, you should be equipped with an array of different thermometers if you want to become the pit-master out there.
Gloves
A true pit-master understands that grilling can be quite dangerous. No one wants to burn their hands or arms while grilling, and using a linen oven mitt or dish towel could lead to unwanted heat or even become flammable. Whenever you're grilling, it's best to wear gloves that offer protection from high temperatures and flames.
Next time you're shopping for gloves, make sure the ones you're considering are made of heat-resistant material. While various materials are available on the market, the most common among professional pit-masters are aramid and neoprene. Aramid is a synthetic material with a cloth-like texture. It's typically used to make firefighting and car mechanic gear, providing strong heat resistance and cut protection, like these Grill Armor Oven Gloves. These gloves are great for grilling and slicing meat simultaneously. However, avoid getting them wet, as, like any cloth-like material, they can transfer heat easily. If you don't want to deal with a cloth material, then you should pick a neoprene glove. These are made of a rubber-like material and are highly heat-resistant. Be sure to choose a coated version, as they can be quite absorbent, like these Grill Armor BBQ Gloves.
Grill brush
Whenever you clean your grill, it's essential to have a sturdy grill brush on hand. Not only will it make cleanup much easier, but it'll also ensure your grill stays functional. You want to choose one that won't leave any fragments in your food. CBS News recently reported that wired grill brushes made from brass and steel could pose a serious health risk by leaving fragments in your food. The last thing you want on your big barbecue day is to send someone to the hospital, so it's best to invest in a grill brush that won't leave fragments in your food.
One option is a nylon brush, which isn't as strong as a wired brush; however, they are designed to shed less compared to wire brushes. Nylon brushes should only be used when the grill is fully cooled to avoid melting and damaging the surface of your grill. If you want to get one that is super effective at removing tough grill stains, consider buying a stainless steel scraper like this Kingsford Cleaning Brush. If you prefer an all-natural option, opt for one made from wood, like this Deluxe Large Wood BBQ Brush. While they can burn when exposed to high heat or flames, an all-natural grill brush is much more sustainable and safe to use compared to synthetic alternatives.
Stainless steel tongs
Tongs are a pit-master's best friend when it comes to grilling and smoking. They allow you to handle hot food safely, enhance your cooking productivity, and minimize the risk of burning yourself. It's the best tool to use to turn, flip, lift, and maneuver food items on the grill without coming in direct contact with the intense heat.
There are plenty of tongs for grilling on the market, but Carey Bringle says, "I prefer a heavy-duty stainless steel pair of tongs for the grill. About 12 to 14 inches long." A heavy-duty stainless steel pair of tongs will stay strong, durable, and resistant against intense temperatures, rust, corrosion, and water spots. Plus, by having a pair of tongs that is 12 to 14 inches long, like these Winco Heavy-Duty Tongs, you will be able to keep a safe distance away from the heat of grill grates and hot food.
Grill cover
Just like how you would cover a vintage sports car, your grill deserves a similar treatment. A sparkling, brand-new outdoor grill can be quite expensive. Water spots, fading, dings, scratches, and bumps make your grill look unattractive, and if you want to have the best outdoor kitchen setup, you should always have a clean and beautiful-looking grill — that's why you should invest in a grill cover. Not only will a grill cover protect it from rain, hail, snow, sun, and debris, but it will also prevent critters like mice and birds from nesting or defecating in your grill.
There are many grill covers on the market, however, you should consider buying one made from polyester, like this GrillTough Heavy Duty BBQ Grill Cover. Unlike other covers made from plastic or vinyl, a polyester grill cover can withstand extreme weather conditions — no matter if it's pouring snow like the North Pole or the scorching desert sun, it'll keep your grill looking brand-new.
Spatula
If you've been a pit-master or just an avid griller for a long time, you've probably had a few spatulas that've either broken or rusted. It's a common thing to happen, and it certainly doesn't diminish your grilling skills; however, alongside a good pair of tongs, a heavy-duty spatula is an essential accessory.
Plastic spatulas, especially those made of nylon or silicone, can burn and melt when exposed to extreme heat. It's best to get one that's made of a heat-resistant material. Most professional pit-masters and chefs prefer using a stainless steel spatula. These spatulas are highly durable, easy to clean, and heat-resistant. When shopping for one, try and get one with a sharp edge so it can easily slide under the food like this Professional Metal Spatula. You don't want to ruin your perfect sear on your burger patties or accidentally scrape off the delectable crust from your t-bone steak.
Fire extinguishers
Every professional pit-master knows that safety is no joke when it comes to grilling. Whether you're smoking or barbecuing, anything can happen in a snap, and it's best to always have a fire extinguisher nearby in case an accident might occur. A fire extinguisher will allow you to quickly contain a small fire before it escalates and spreads into a larger, more serious fire. By having one by your side when grilling, you will potentially prevent property damage and injuries from occurring.
You can buy fire extinguishers at most hardware retailers and grocery stores. Make sure to either buy a type ABC or K fire extinguisher since they both can be used to contain a grease fire. It's a good idea to purchase one even before you consider buying a grill, let alone buying the meat. If you don't happen to have a fire extinguisher on hand when a fire occurs, alert everyone in your area, evacuate the premises, and call emergency services immediately.
Basting brush
Whether it's to glaze your baby back ribs with homemade sauce or moisten your brisket with water, a basting brush is a must-have grilling accessory you should definitely have in your arsenal. Just like grill cleaning brushes, you don't want your basting brush to accidentally shed any material on your food. While you might want to reach for the pastry brushes in your baking equipment cabinet, you should pick up a heat-resistant basting brush to use, instead.
Silicone basting brushes are a great option since they can withstand high temperatures and are typically dishwasher safe, like this sleek OXO Basting Brush. Although silicone brushes typically have a difficult time holding liquid, you might want to consider buying an all-natural one made from boar bristles. Yes, while boar bristle basting brushes are prone to getting burned and scorched in the intense heat, they are excellent at holding sauces. There's a variety of boar bristle basting brushes ranging in different sizes. For a smaller grilling situation, you can use a smaller one like this 3-inch Winco Heavy-Duty Basting Brush, or if you're dealing with a larger pit, this 18-inch GrillPro Basting Brush might be a better option.
Charcoal chimney
If you have a charcoal grill pit and are having a pretty difficult time lighting up the coals, you might want to invest in a charcoal chimney. For those of you who don't know, a charcoal chimney is a metal tube, typically made from stainless steel or cast iron, with a grate at the bottom used to efficiently preheat and ignite coals for grilling. The charcoal chimney creates a subtle draft that allows air to circulate to quickly and swiftly ignite the coal.
Carey Bringle states, "Charcoal chimneys will do a great job to get you started and keep you going while cooking." Furthermore, Bringle recommends having two charcoal chimneys on hand to maximize efficiency and productivity. If you're a novice pit-master and only have a small grill pit setup, you can just get by having a large one, such as this Kingsford Heavy Duty Charcoal Chimney Starter.
Head lamp
Imagine this: You've just returned from a long day at the beach, the golden hour has already begun to fade, and dusk is slowly creeping in. You've got a crew of dinner guests arriving in an hour to come check out your new grill pit station, and you look around to realize you don't have prime patio lighting; all you have are simple twinkle lights and a few candles. How in the world are you gonna grill safely and get dinner on the table? Situations like these will quickly make you understand why you need a headlamp in your pit-master toolbox.
It might sound a bit unnecessary to have, however, it's crucial to have a hands-free light source so you can focus on the grilling process without holding a flashlight. Who wants to be struggling and juggling a flashlight while they are trying to flip burger patties? You don't need anything fancy, just get one that's easy to use and battery-operated, like this Lepro Headlamp from Amazon. Plus, it's waterproof in case you accidentally drop it in your homemade barbecue sauce.
Electric torch
You want to know one way to accidentally burn yourself on your grill pit? By using a miniature lighter to ignite the flames. If you use a teeny, tiny lighter, it'll take centuries for your grill pit to be heated and ready to cook. Carey Bringle explains, "If you want to get a grill started fast, a good gas or electric torch will help you get going."
For gas torches, you can fill them with propane or butane. Most chefs and pit-masters prefer a propane torch over a butane torch since it provides a generally hotter and more intense flame. To stay away from the flames, you should get one with a long, extended neck like this Dominox Propane Torch Head. If you don't want to have to worry about buying propane, then you should buy an electric torch. Electric torches are slightly less powerful compared to propane torches; however, they're generally safer since they don't require a flammable liquid.
Smoker box
Looking to get into smoking meats, but you don't want to invest in another type of grill? Well, you should buy a smoker box. A smoker box is designed to shield your wood chips or chunks from being exposed to direct heat. The last thing you want when you're smoking a brisket is your mesquite wood chips turning into a pile of dust or, even worse, catching on fire. The smoker box will allow the wood chips to effectively release smoke to flavor whatever you're cooking.
While you can just use a bottle of liquid smoke, nothing will compare to the deep and nuanced flavors you'll achieve with a smoker box. Most smoker boxes are stainless steel or cast iron. A stainless steel smoker box like this Kingsford Smoker Box is designed for durability, heat resistance, resistance to rust, corrosion, water spots, and scratches. A smoker box made from cast iron, for example, this GrillPro Cast Iron Smoker Box from Amazon, is a bit more durable and retains heat a lot better; however, they're prone to rust and corrosion if not properly cared for.
Cleaning supplies
Nothing will turn off a dinner guest faster than a dirty grill pit station. Erik Webb says, "A clean grill is a delicious grill." In any culinary situation, you should always be stocked with a plethora of cleaning products to tackle whatever mess or spill might occur. Webb says, "We always stock degreaser, a heavy-duty grill brush, and foil for easy cleanup on the catch trays. Stay ready so you don't have to get ready."
When shopping for a degreaser, be sure to get one that is meant for cleaning kitchens and grills like this Professional Strength Degreaser. Also, you're gonna be leaning into the pit-master lifestyle, you might as well also order a big roll of aluminum foil, such as Standard Premium Aluminum Foil. Be sure to also have a stack of clean, dry absorbent towels to wipe away any grease and grime. Plus, if they're dry, you can even tame an accidental fire.
Sheet pans
Ask any chef you meet — whether they're a pastry chef, sous chef, or pit-master — what top kitchen tools they can't live without. There's a good chance that a stack of sheet pans will be on their list. What may seem like an odd accessory for a grilling toolkit is actually more useful than you might realize.
For starters, they help organize your station. You can store pre-portioned ingredients, spices, seasonings, and tools for easy access, ensuring a smooth grilling process. They are also handy for moving ingredients, equipment, and even dirty dishes to and from the grilling area, helping to keep it tidy. There are a variety of sheet pans on the market, however, the most favored type amongst pit masters and culinary connoisseurs is ones made from aluminum, like this three-piece set of Nordic Ware Aluminum Sheet Pans. They are super easy to clean, great at conducting heat, and are fairly lightweight in design.
A professional knife set
A professional knife set always completes a kitchen space, whether it's a grill pit station or a pastry laboratory. However, you don't need to have just every single knife on the planet like a culinary school student might carry in their backpack. Carey Bringle says, "It can be as simple as a kitchen knife, a filet knife, and a carver." Simplicity and organized space are key when it comes to having an efficient grill pit station. Stuffing your grill toolbox with random knives and tools not meant for grilling or smoking meat will just clutter your mind when you're trying to get that perfect rack of ribs looking great.
When shopping for a knife set, focus on the material of the blade. Most professional chefs and pit-masters prefer a stainless steel knife due to their durability, ease of maintenance, and resistance to rust and water spots like this Professional S Zwilling J.A Henckels 3-Piece Knife Set from Amazon. You want to avoid knives made of carbon steel since it's reactive towards acidic substances and tends to rust pretty easily.
Spray bottle
A spray bottle might seem like a peculiar tool to have on a list of grilling accessories — however, Erik Webb explains, "When smoking, I use a spray bottle filled with cider or vinegar to keep the meat moist." This technique is called "spritzing" during smoking. It helps keep the meat moist, adds a tangy flavor, and develops the crispy crust exterior, often referred to as the "bark". The acidity in the cider and vinegar also helps tenderize the meat's texture and influence the coloring, so you can get a visually appealing and perfectly tender finished product. You don't need anything fancy, just get a simple one like this JohnBee Spray Bottle.
Furthermore, Webb also states, "a little pro tip" is to "never leave home without a squeeze bottle of homemade beef tallow — it makes everything better." This is because beef tallow is often considered a secret weapon among pit masters for enhancing the flavor, moisture, and, most importantly, bark development. There are plenty of ways to render down beef fat into usable tallow; however, in this article, we explain how to effortlessly do it in a slow cooker.