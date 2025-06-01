Pit-Masters Reveal 16 Grill Accessories Every Avid Griller Needs

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Summer is just around the corner, which means a pit-master's favorite grilling season has officially begun. Nothing compares to long summer evenings spent by the grill, creating fantastic food with friends and family while making wonderful memories.

For those who might be new to this, a pit-master isn't your average BBQ enthusiast. Picture a pit-master as the executive chef or top general of the barbecue world. A genuine pit-master is a talented and passionate professional who specializes in slow cooking and smoking meats in a barbecue pit. They know how to develop unique flavors and enhance the natural taste of meat through various seasonings, marinades, and types of wood.

Of course, professional pit-masters are well-versed in the art of barbecuing, so they definitely know which accessories are necessary for the job. That's why we've reached out to professional pit-masters Carey Bringle from the Peg Leg Porker in Nashville, Tennessee, and Erik Webb from PRK 101 in Carlsbad, California, to ensure you're equipped with the essential grill accessories needed to become the top pit-master out there.