The Best Way To Level Up Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes Into A Side Dish Star

Mashed potatoes are rarely the centerpiece of a meal, and while they are a crowd-pleasing side dish, getting them to that silky-smooth consistency can be quite a task. Sure, there are lots of tricks to make your mashed potatoes taste better, from using the right potatoes to browning the butter before mixing it in. However, it is often easier to simply use ready-made mashed potatoes and then upgrade them. With all the time and effort you save from not having to boil, peel, mash, and mix those spuds, you can actually take a less-than-perfect container of store-bought mashed potatoes and turn it into a decadent side packed with all the deliciousness of a homemade specialty.

When upgrading ready-made mash, you can choose how much effort you want to put into elevating it. Mayo is the creamy mix-in that instantly and easily levels up mashed potatoes while chips make the perfect crunchy topping for additional texture and flavor. Or, for a more gourmet touch, get some tips from how Ina Garten elevates store-bought mashed potatoes to make them taste like one of her own recipes. Mix-ins aren't the only way to upgrade this Thanksgiving favorite — you can also bake it into a casserole. You can choose what mix-ins to add for flavor and aroma and you finish with a crispy, browned crust on top. It's a far cry from the lifeless store-bought spuds you started out with.