The Crunchy Topping That Effortlessly Elevates Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes

Whether it's Thanksgiving or your average Thursday, mashed potatoes are a masterpiece side dish that marry well with a wide variety of entrees and main plates. Although they're easy to make, store-bought instant mashed potatoes are even easier because sometimes, we just don't have the elbow grease for all that mashin'. But like most store-bought iterations of scratch-made classics, instant or prepackaged mashed potatoes don't always have that grandma's kitchen appeal, necessitating a search for upgrades that don't complicate their convenience. Enter potato chips — the totally meta, must-try store-bought mashed potato topping that takes uninspired smashed spuds from plain to game-changing with nothing more than the clench of a fist.

Potatoes on potatoes just makes sense. Because they share the same starchy, buttery essence and savory finish, potato chip-topped mashed potatoes synchronize like a world-class choir, culminating in a more comforting and rustic taste. Despite their shared flavor profiles, the textural contrast between the crunchy snack and creamy tubers lends to a more dynamic mouthfeel that a plain store-bought mash simply can't match.

With countless chip flavors to choose from — be it smoky barbecue, tangy sour cream and onion, or classic salted — you can customize your mash in seconds without extra prep. To avoid soggy chips, add gravy, butter, or other liquid-adjacent toppings first, then finish with a generous handful of crushed potato chips to enjoy one of the best mashed potato upgrades there is.