The Crunchy Topping That Effortlessly Elevates Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes
Whether it's Thanksgiving or your average Thursday, mashed potatoes are a masterpiece side dish that marry well with a wide variety of entrees and main plates. Although they're easy to make, store-bought instant mashed potatoes are even easier because sometimes, we just don't have the elbow grease for all that mashin'. But like most store-bought iterations of scratch-made classics, instant or prepackaged mashed potatoes don't always have that grandma's kitchen appeal, necessitating a search for upgrades that don't complicate their convenience. Enter potato chips — the totally meta, must-try store-bought mashed potato topping that takes uninspired smashed spuds from plain to game-changing with nothing more than the clench of a fist.
Potatoes on potatoes just makes sense. Because they share the same starchy, buttery essence and savory finish, potato chip-topped mashed potatoes synchronize like a world-class choir, culminating in a more comforting and rustic taste. Despite their shared flavor profiles, the textural contrast between the crunchy snack and creamy tubers lends to a more dynamic mouthfeel that a plain store-bought mash simply can't match.
With countless chip flavors to choose from — be it smoky barbecue, tangy sour cream and onion, or classic salted — you can customize your mash in seconds without extra prep. To avoid soggy chips, add gravy, butter, or other liquid-adjacent toppings first, then finish with a generous handful of crushed potato chips to enjoy one of the best mashed potato upgrades there is.
Different chip varieties for jazzing up store-bought mashed potatoes
Customization isn't always a guarantee when serving store-bought mashed potatoes. However, there's no shortage of potato chip flavors, which gives you more agency over the final flavor of everyone's favorite side dish.
Cajun-spiced chips bring a bold, peppery heat that cuts through the richness of buttery mashed spuds, making them an ideal match for pairing with blackened catfish, shrimp po-boys, and other Louisiana-inspired dishes. On the other hand, salt and vinegar chips introduce a sharp tang that brightens up your potatoes with a punchy contrast that pairs nicely with upbeat dishes like buttery, lemon-kissed white fish or chicken piccata. If you're after something that walks the line between savory and sweet, barbecue-flavored chips are the way to go, especially when served alongside a rack of ribs or a saucy pulled pork sandwich.
When you're cooking a high-quality steak or an entree that deserves acknowledgment for its nuances, top mashed potatoes with tried-and-true salted potato chips for a clean potato flavor. You can also give these types of dishes an umami boost with a cheesy snack like Kettle Brand Parmesan Garlic Potato Chips or harness the flavor-enhacing powers of cured meats with Torres Iberian Ham Chips from Spain.
Don't hesitate to experiment with different potato chip shapes, either. Wavy potato chips can provide extra textural intrigue, thick-cut varieties can fill out a meek pot of taters, and shoestring chips provide a more delicate and understated crunch. Once you try this potato-within-a-potato cooking hack, you'll never look at store-bought mashed potatoes the same. Dare we suggest potato chip-topped store-bought scalloped spuds next?