How Ina Garten Elevates Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes

Store-bought mashed potatoes are an absolute lifesaver for when the mashie cravings hit, but you can't be bothered with the fuss of the from-scratch variety (peeler, we see you, and we're leaving you right where you are). One famous fan of this shortcut is "Barefoot Contessa" star and cookbook author Ina Garten — who likes to throw a few special ingredients into the mix to upgrade her readymade 'taters from edible to incredible.

Tasked with using store-bought ingredients to recreate some of her most beloved Thanksgiving recipes by The New York Times, Garten's side dish hinges on a package of refrigerated Bob Evans mashed potatoes (her top choice after sampling a long list of brands). She heats them over a bowl of simmering water before tossing in butter, salt, pepper, and two game-changing additions: ½ cup each of full-fat sour cream and freshly grated parmesan cheese.

The dish was inspired by the parmesan smashed potatoes that appear in "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." It's made from the exact same ingredients, with the exception of real red potatoes. The end result is a dish that Garten describes in a cooking demonstration on the "Today" show posted to YouTube as "so delicious. And I have to tell you, nobody will know that they're pre-prepared mashed potatoes." Who can argue with that?

