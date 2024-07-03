How Ina Garten Elevates Store-Bought Mashed Potatoes
Store-bought mashed potatoes are an absolute lifesaver for when the mashie cravings hit, but you can't be bothered with the fuss of the from-scratch variety (peeler, we see you, and we're leaving you right where you are). One famous fan of this shortcut is "Barefoot Contessa" star and cookbook author Ina Garten — who likes to throw a few special ingredients into the mix to upgrade her readymade 'taters from edible to incredible.
Tasked with using store-bought ingredients to recreate some of her most beloved Thanksgiving recipes by The New York Times, Garten's side dish hinges on a package of refrigerated Bob Evans mashed potatoes (her top choice after sampling a long list of brands). She heats them over a bowl of simmering water before tossing in butter, salt, pepper, and two game-changing additions: ½ cup each of full-fat sour cream and freshly grated parmesan cheese.
The dish was inspired by the parmesan smashed potatoes that appear in "The Barefoot Contessa Cookbook." It's made from the exact same ingredients, with the exception of real red potatoes. The end result is a dish that Garten describes in a cooking demonstration on the "Today" show posted to YouTube as "so delicious. And I have to tell you, nobody will know that they're pre-prepared mashed potatoes." Who can argue with that?
Why Ina Garten's potatoes are a smash hit
Anything made by Ina Garten is almost guaranteed to taste amazing, whether there are store-bought elements involved or not (her 13 bestselling cookbooks and 27 series of "Barefoot Contessa" are proof of that). Plus, this isn't her first rodeo when it comes to championing readymade products — though she's known for some incredible desserts, remember the time Trader Joe's $7.99 French Apple Tart went viral after she admitted to serving it at a dinner party?
Garten makes store-bought mashed potatoes taste expensive, yet her version is incredibly cost-effective (the Bob Evans brand, for example, will set you back about $5 for one 32-ounce package – the amount required for Garten's recipe – depending on where you shop), quick to prepare, and best of all, can be made using one bowl.
However, the main reason why you'll love this dish is, of course, the flavor. Sour cream and parmesan have already proven a winning combination in pasta and dip, and as individual ingredients that work well with regular mashed potatoes. Using them to boost readymade mashed potatoes not only makes sense — it's pure genius; with the creamy, tangy, quality of the sour cream playing off nicely against the rich, salty nature of the parmesan to create a delicious, home cooked-style product. All that's left to do now is try these tasty 'taters for yourself — perhaps alongside some of the Barefoot Contessa's other dishes featuring store-bought ingredients.