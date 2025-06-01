14 Old-School Kitchen Decorating Trends From The '60s We Want To Bring Back

Chrome is super far out, man, and there's nothing quite as groovy as some yellow and pink patterned wallpaper! The 1960s were a time of new gadgets and styles that made cooking easier and turned kitchens into bold statements of decor and design.

If you love a retro kitchen, one of the trends below will have your space looking amazing and ready to host the gang. From bold colors to futuristic designs (at least, what chefs in the '60s thought the future would look like), these elements scream vintage cool. Add in some of the best candies from the decade and you'll be feeling nostalgic in no time.

We'd love to see a resurgence of these old-school decorating styles. Fortunately, you can update your own space with some retro favorites, unique materials, or recreations that will make you feel as though you've stepped through a time warp. Try one of these trends on a small scale to test the waters or go all-in with a full kitchen reno.