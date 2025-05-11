9 Candies From The '60s We Wish We Could Try Today

Pudding isn't candy, but when it comes to beloved sweet treats born in the '60s, Shake-A Pudd'n is often listed among them and it's easy to understand why. Like many candies and other snacks from this era, a lot of the reason for its success was novelty. Instant pudding mix existed before the 1960's. Still, it usually involved a bit of preparation. But Shake-A Pudd'n, released by Royal around the mid-1960s, made things so easy that even kids could prepare it -– and have fun while they did. Shake-A Pudd'n came in a box that contained packets of instant pudding powder as well as cups and lids.

To prepare your "pudd'n," you'd pour a packet of powder into one of the cups, then fill it with water. Next, you'd put the lid on the cup and shake it. After letting the shaken mix sit for about five minutes, it was ready to eat. You can watch several cute vintage commercials online featuring kids making their Shake-a-Pudd'n, usually in a party setting.

Shake-A Pudd'n was such a success that rival companies released similar products. Still, despite this, Royal discontinued its fun product in the early 1970's. Some alternatives persisted for a while, including Jell-O's similarly named Shake A Pudding until they, too, disappeared from the market. Unfortunately, while you'll come across fans reminiscing about Shake-A Pudd'n and its variations online, there isn't any clear information about when or exactly why they aren't available today. At least there are lots of recipes for homemade versions of Shake-A Pudd'n out there so that you can still experience a bit of the magic. That said, they don't include a neat little kit, and the end results probably won't taste the same as the original.