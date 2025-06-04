What Kind Of Tuna Is Best For Tuna Salad?

When you're in the mood for tuna salad, it's likely that you make do with whatever type of canned tuna you have in your pantry. Making an intentional choice next time you're at the grocery store, however, can make all the difference in the taste of your tuna sandwich. We talked with Rodger Bowser, Chef and Managing Partner at Zingerman's Delicatessen in Ann Arbor, and Melanie Shurka, Executive Chef and owner of Kubeh in Greenwich Village, to get the skinny on what tuna lends itself fantastic tuna salad.

Shurka recommends looking at imported tuna if you're interested in elevating your sandwich. She uses dark Italian, Sicilian, Tunisian, or Spanish tuna in the tuna salad at Kubeh. Bowser prefers American tuna, and recommends looking for "the best line-caught, water-packed tuna you can find." He's specifically a fan of American Tuna, a San Diego-based tuna company that uses eco-friendly fishing methods that cut down on the amount of mercury in the finished product.

Whether you stick with your go-to tuna or you choose top-ranked canned tuna brands, you'll also want to think about whether you want to go with tuna canned in water vs. oil. As we mentioned, Bowser uses tuna packed in water for a lighter taste, while Shurka prefers the fattier flavor of tuna that's been packed in oil.