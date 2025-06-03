Bobby Flay's Go-To Veggie Burger Can Only Be Found In Los Angeles

Bobby Flay doesn't play when it comes to burgers. As a master of the grill from seafood to steak to barbecue dishes, his portfolio is full of protein and flavor. He's the owner of Bobby's Burgers restaurant chain — home of his signature Crunchburger — flipping patties from New York to Las Vegas. Because Flay's first love is perfecting meat dishes on the grill, it's taken some time to settle his beef with plant-based burgers.

In the "Always Hungry" podcast, Flay shared that while a veggie patty isn't his first choice, he is passionate about trying to do what's best for the environment. He commented, "I don't like all of them. That being said, one burger chain that I really like that [has] a plant-based burger and Impossible Burger is Monty's Good Burger."

Flay is known for having preferences when it comes to burgers. He only uses two key seasonings when forming patties, and there are some burger upgrades he can't stand. However, it seems like veggie burgers have earned his good graces over time, as there's even one on the Bobby's Burgers menu, made with chickpeas and quinoa. Monty's Good Burger in Los Angeles, California, seems to be one of the few restaurants outside of his own to make such an impression.