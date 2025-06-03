Bobby Flay's Go-To Veggie Burger Can Only Be Found In Los Angeles
Bobby Flay doesn't play when it comes to burgers. As a master of the grill from seafood to steak to barbecue dishes, his portfolio is full of protein and flavor. He's the owner of Bobby's Burgers restaurant chain — home of his signature Crunchburger — flipping patties from New York to Las Vegas. Because Flay's first love is perfecting meat dishes on the grill, it's taken some time to settle his beef with plant-based burgers.
In the "Always Hungry" podcast, Flay shared that while a veggie patty isn't his first choice, he is passionate about trying to do what's best for the environment. He commented, "I don't like all of them. That being said, one burger chain that I really like that [has] a plant-based burger and Impossible Burger is Monty's Good Burger."
Flay is known for having preferences when it comes to burgers. He only uses two key seasonings when forming patties, and there are some burger upgrades he can't stand. However, it seems like veggie burgers have earned his good graces over time, as there's even one on the Bobby's Burgers menu, made with chickpeas and quinoa. Monty's Good Burger in Los Angeles, California, seems to be one of the few restaurants outside of his own to make such an impression.
Monty's Good Burger beat Bobby Flay's expectations
Monty's Good Burger is a local Los Angeles chain serving everything you would expect of a typical burger joint, but with a veggie twist — milkshakes, fries, hotdogs, and crispy chicken tenders — all made with plant-based ingredients. The only thing as tasteful as the food is the restaurant's commitment to animal welfare.
Recently, Monty's made waves for its culinary performance at Coachella, feeding hundreds of festival-goers with an edible, limited-edition glitter sauce in a collaboration with the cruelty-free makeup brand Haus Labs by Lady Gaga. Monty's Good Burger even brought out its resident party animal and brand mascot, Monty, a rescue "schnoodle" dog, to greet fans. This former stray pup had fans putting their paws up for tasty plant-based bites and matcha milkshakes throughout the event.
Monty's has earned the seal of approval from LA vegans to professional chefs, taking the likes of Bobby Flay and Guy Fieri to "Flavortown" with its veggie cheeseburgers. The burger recipe is a classic mix of grilled onions, cheddar cheese, pickles, tomatoes, lettuce, and a house spread. There must be some secret sauce to this mix, considering that Bobby Flay doesn't go for cheddar cheese on his burgers. Earning high praise from the burger chef himself, it's clear that Monty's Good Burger beat Bobby Flay's expectations.