The One Thing You Should Look For When Choosing Where To Build A Breakfast Nook

Even the phrase breakfast nook sounds soothing. It's cuddly, cozy, warm, and languid. Breakfast nooks are for knowing glances and footed pajamas in domestic coffee commercials. A great breakfast nook can make even the best scrambled eggs taste a little bit better. And whether you're choosing from oodles of seemingly ready-made corners, or you're cleverly reverse-engineering some random part of your home, natural light is clutch for creating an optimal breakfast nook.

In a perfect world, your nook — typically stamped in a somewhat delineated area in or adjacent to the kitchen — will face east to catch the morning rays. In the real world, you've got about a one-in-four shot for that to be the case. It's fine if your designated nook area isn't fully bathed in constant sunshine, but some window, somewhere in this designated space — a portal to the outdoors — is essential for capturing those dreamy breakfast nook vibes. Should the area in contention for the breakfast nook treatment lack this critical natural light, congratulations: You can now consider turning it into a terrific reading or dining room instead.