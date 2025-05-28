This Boozy Ingredient Is The Secret To Taking Your Chocolate Brownies To A Whole New Level

There are two different ways you can add Irish cream to brownies. The type you use is up to your own personal liqueur preferences, but if you're not sure, Baileys is always a solid choice. Bear in mind, however, that the Irish cream flavor can be strong (think whiskey sweetness backed with vanilla, coffee, and chocolate), and a little bit goes a long way. As a result, you can add it to either the brownie batter itself or just mix it into some frosting as a top layer. But if you absolutely love Irish cream, you can always include it in both the batter and the frosting.

To add Irish cream to the batter, simply pour in half a cup of Irish cream in lieu of typical wet base ingredients like milk or water, adjusting for quantity. If you accidentally add too much and your mix winds up more liquid than a sticky, smooth batter, carefully fold in some cocoa powder and extra flour until you reach the desired consistency. Then, spread evenly into a pan and bake as normal.

Adding Irish cream into frosting is even more of a walk in the park. Just add a few tablespoons of Irish cream to your frosting and stir or beat in a mixer until it's all one creamy blend. Add more or less as desired. Once your brownies are cooled, spread your frosting evenly across the top before cutting and serving.