This Boozy Ingredient Is The Secret To Taking Your Chocolate Brownies To A Whole New Level
Brownies are, in many ways, the perfect dessert. They're fast and easy to make, they're decadent without being too dense, you can cut them into any size, and they're always a crowd pleaser except for that one friend who doesn't like chocolate (all the more for you!). You can also customize brownies with just about anything you like: nuts, candies, caramel, more chocolate, the list goes on. But if you're looking for the secret to making the best brownies, that would be Irish cream.
If you've never tried mixing some booze into your brownie batter, you're missing out. Far from being a college-style hack intended to give you a buzz, the addition of this creamy liqueur gives the classic dessert a layer of silky lusciousness with hints of coffee and whiskey. And best of all? It works with pretty much any type of brownie, from chewy to fudgy to cakey. Here's how to add Irish cream to your recipe, whether you're using your grandma's special technique or regular old store-bought brownie mix.
How to add Irish cream to brownies
There are two different ways you can add Irish cream to brownies. The type you use is up to your own personal liqueur preferences, but if you're not sure, Baileys is always a solid choice. Bear in mind, however, that the Irish cream flavor can be strong (think whiskey sweetness backed with vanilla, coffee, and chocolate), and a little bit goes a long way. As a result, you can add it to either the brownie batter itself or just mix it into some frosting as a top layer. But if you absolutely love Irish cream, you can always include it in both the batter and the frosting.
To add Irish cream to the batter, simply pour in half a cup of Irish cream in lieu of typical wet base ingredients like milk or water, adjusting for quantity. If you accidentally add too much and your mix winds up more liquid than a sticky, smooth batter, carefully fold in some cocoa powder and extra flour until you reach the desired consistency. Then, spread evenly into a pan and bake as normal.
Adding Irish cream into frosting is even more of a walk in the park. Just add a few tablespoons of Irish cream to your frosting and stir or beat in a mixer until it's all one creamy blend. Add more or less as desired. Once your brownies are cooled, spread your frosting evenly across the top before cutting and serving.
More tips for baking the perfect Irish cream brownies
Since you're already going to the trouble of adding Irish cream to your brownie batter, you might as well make sure you're doing everything you can to ensure they come out perfectly. Try mixing in some semi-sweet chocolate chips to make each bite extra gooey, for example (avoid milk chocolate chips as those will be too mild with the Irish cream flavor). You can likewise weave in extra sweet succulence from the start by going with a flavored Irish cream option instead of the original. For instance, both Baileys and Carolan's come in flavors like salted caramel, mint, and coffee. These notes could pair nicely with a layer of chocolate shavings or other candy topping once your brownies are out of the oven. On that note, you'll also want to keep a close eye on the pan while it's baking — your brownies are done just as the first cracks start to show on the surface.
Want to take things a step even further to ensure evenly baked, fudgy luxury? Award-winning chef Alton Brown suggests baking brownies twice (first for 15 minutes, pause for another 15 minutes, then bake until done). That can certainly be a challenge if you're already salivating over the idea of a delectable Irish cream brownie, but as with all baking recipes done right, the wait will be worth it! And, while you're waiting, you can always check out other delicious ways to use Irish cream.