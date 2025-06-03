Pineapple And Chocolate Are A Perfect Pair, But It's Even Better With One Extra Step

Some tart, juicy, and delicious pineapple is already a pretty appetizing concept. But then you add chocolate to the mix, and your chances to content your tastebuds drastically increase. Tropical, sometimes tongue-burning pineapple is one of the fruits that pair exceptionally well with chocolate, ranking right up there with classics such as strawberries and bananas. And while you can't go wrong with this combo, you can actually make it even better by simply flicking on your grill.

Grilling your pineapple beforehand can be the key to unlocking even more flavor out of your already-satisfying chocolatey dessert. Pineapple, like many fruits, contains a good deal of sugar, and grilling it will caramelize some of this. This results in pieces of pineapple that are still incredibly juicy, but now have a delectable caramelized crust. The sweeter and more complex profile will pair incredibly with your chocolate. And you could even add some brown sugar and cinnamon to the pineapple prior to grilling for even more flavor. It only takes a few minutes to grill pineapple, so there's no reason not to give it a try.