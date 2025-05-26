Why Pineapple Sometimes Burns Your Tongue — And How To Prevent It

If you've ever bitten into a juicy slice of pineapple and wondered why your mouth felt like it was under attack, you're not alone. Some people experience a stinging or burning sensation — almost like a paper cut — on their tongue and cheeks while eating pineapple. It turns out a naturally-occurring enzyme called bromelain is the cause of this unpleasant (but often totally worth it) effect. Bromelain works to break down proteins into smaller amino acids. This means that while you're chewing pineapple to begin your digestive process, bromelain is also trying to break down the proteins that make up the inside of your mouth. Your body will quickly regenerate any damaged cells. That being said, pineapple's acidity can help make the small injuries to your mouth extra noticeable, making bromelain's effect even more uncomfortable.

Thankfully, enjoying pineapple doesn't have to mean enduring pain. Bromelain can't endure heat, so a minute or two on the grill can help to get rid of the enzyme's uncomfortable effects (and can help to bring out the natural sweetness of the pineapple).

If you prefer your pineapple cold, you can try soaking peeled pineapple slices in salt water. While this may not stop the effect of bromelain to the same point as throwing pineapple slices on the grill, it can make it a bit easier to eat. Canned pineapple typically doesn't contain the enzyme (and can be a super-delicious addition to tons of recipes), so it can be a good solution too.