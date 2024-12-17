How To Pick The Best Pineapple At The Store Using A Simple Test

Perfectly ripe pineapple is juicy, sweet, and a tad tangy. Its texture is slightly crisp but not too firm, falling somewhere between rock-solid and mushy. While unripe pineapple can be bitter and overly crunchy, overripe pineapple is too soft, sometimes brown, and sour tasting. Like most foods, this spiky tropical fruit isn't a try-before-you-buy type of item. Without the option to slice open and taste-test, how can one choose the best pineapple at the grocery store? Luckily, there's an easy test that can be done right in the produce section: Simply tug on one of its many spiky leaves and see if it comes loose.

Most pineapples have 30 to 40 thick, spiky green leaves or fronds sticking out from the fruit's stem. If you pull on one and it comes out easily, the fruit is ripe and perfectly sweet. However, if it takes considerable effort to remove a leaf, it is likely unripe and not good for eating. This is because the leaves transform as the pineapple ripens, loosening overtime. Leaves that are brown, dry, and wilting likely indicate an overripe pineapple, which you may want to avoid (while not harmful unless there's mold or a funky smell, it won't taste the best).

Bear in mind that pineapples only ripen while still on the tree. Unlike other fruits, such as bananas and most stone fruits, a pineapple that is picked before it's ripe won't continue to ripen properly as it sits on your counter or in the refrigerator.